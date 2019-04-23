Garden Spot Village and Lancaster Mennonite Historical Society will co-host an Amish Educational Series on Wednesday, May 15, May 22 and May 29, from 7 to 8 p.m. in the Garden Spot Village chapel, 433 S. Kinzer Ave. Each session will include a panel presentation surrounding a specific topic and how it relates to the Plain Community. Presentations planned include:
• May 15 — Amish Educational Series: Plain Communities and Money. A panel of representatives from the Plain Community, including Anabaptist Financial and Bank of Bird-in-Hand, will be present to share about Plain Communities and Money.
• May 22 — Amish Educational Series: Life Stages within Plain Communities. A panel of representatives from the Plain Community will be present to share about life stages in the Plain Communities including baptism and weddings.
• May 29 — Amish Educational Series: Social Development within Plain Communities. A panel of representatives from the Plain Community will be present to share about social development within Plain Communities including child rearing and dating.
For additional information, call Garden Spot Village at 717-355-6000.