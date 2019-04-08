Once again, Garden Spot Village and the New Holland Police Department are partnering to provide a collection site in New Holland for the National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day.
The public is encouraged to bring unwanted expired, unwanted or unused prescription and over-the-counter medications for safe, secure disposal on Saturday, April 27, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the collection site on the campus of the retirement community at 433 S. Kinzer Ave. in New Holland.
“We are happy to be a part of the National Take-Back Initiative, which helps keep the New Holland community safer and healthier,” said Colleen Musselman, director of life enrichment at Garden Spot Village.
National Take-Back Day is a safe, convenient and responsible way to dispose of unused or expired prescription drugs. The last Take-Back Day brought in more than 900,000 pounds of unused or expired prescription medication. This brings the total amount of prescription drugs collected by DEA since the fall of 2010 to 10,878,950 pounds.
The U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) works with state and local law enforcement agencies to coordinate the take-back initiatives at sites across the country. The effort provides safe, low-cost and confidential disposal for prescription drugs, including controlled and non-controlled substances and over-the-counter medications.
The event is completely anonymous. Participants may remove personal information from drug bottles or packages. A donation of $5 per bag is recommended.
“We will accept pills, capsules, creams and liquids, but we cannot accept syringes or ‘sharps’,” Musselman said.
A law enforcement officer will be present during the collection. Signs will be posted on campus to direct the public to the collection site.
For more information, call Colleen Musselman at 717-355-6007 or Chief of Police William Leighty at 717-354-4647.