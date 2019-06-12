Garden Spot Village Train Room will host an Open House on Saturday, June 29, from 1:30 to 4 p.m. The Open House, free and open to the public, will delight visitors of all ages. The newly revised HO-gauge train layout includes Thomasville and the ever-popular “Talk with Thomas” event. The O-gauge train layout also includes new features like waterfalls, a monorail, a Ford dealership showroom and more. Both layouts provide plenty of train action complemented with heavily detailed scenery.
The Train Room will also offer excess model train materials for sale including detailed structures, building kits and scenery materials.
Garden Spot Village Train Room will host quarterly open houses on the last Saturday afternoon of each quarter from 1:30 to 4 p.m. Remaining Open House dates scheduled for 2019 include Sept. 28, Nov. 30, Dec. 7, 14, 21 and 28.
Garden Spot Village is located at 433 S Kinzer Avenue, New Holland.
For more information visit www.gardenspotvillage.org/events.