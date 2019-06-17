Local Twin Valley High School student, Garrett Tinsley, who is entering 12th grade, is a member of Troop No. 8 in Chester County. He chose to help beautify the Honey Brook Community Library for his Eagle Scout project. Garrett removed the shrubbery from around the library sign. He then painted the sign, added more top soil, mulched the garden, planted new shrubs and flowers, and added decorative rocks.
To support completion of his project, Tinsley received donations from local businesses, including Lowes of Morgantown who provided paint and primer, a hose, buckets, edging, and flowers. John’s Supply donated top soil, and Elverson Hardware provided the mulch. Sauders Nursery gave a discount on flowers. He also received rocks and perennials from Elaine McErlane of Knob Hill Farm. Monetary donations were collected at the library to help support the beautification project.
The Honey Brook Community Library truly appreciates Garrett Tinsley’s prioritizing the Library as a beneficiary of his Eagle Scout project and our community, both local business partners and fellow citizens, coming together to help him realize his goal of emphasizing the library’s critical role in our community.