The Tri-County Heritage Society will present “The History of the Grace Mine” at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 14. The program will be held in the community room of the Caernarvon (Berks) Township Municipal Building, 3307 Main St., Morgantown.
The former Bethlehem Steel Grace Mine was located along Route 10 (Morgantown Road) outside of Morgantown. Up to 1,000 people had been employed at the mine which produced iron ore from 1958 until it closed in 1977.
Various photographic displays will depict the history of the mine along with various artifacts.
Past employees of the mine are invited to attend and share their stories. The event is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be served.
The Tri-County Heritage Society is a non-profit, charitable organization whose mission is to collect, preserve, and disseminate the history that relates to the people, properties and events of the tri-county (Berks, Chester, Lancaster) area. The society’s library, located at 4979 North Twin Valley Road, Elverson, has a unique collection of genealogical, historical and research records as well as numerous maps and other records. The library is open on Tuesdays from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. or by appointment.