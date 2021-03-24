Hickory House Nursing Home, a skilled nursing and rehabilitation center in Honey Brook, recently named Tim Bonjo as executive director.
Bonjo has 36 years of experience working in senior care, all of which he spent at Regina Community Nursing Center in his hometown of Norristown, Pennsylvania. He started out as a part-time nurses aide and worked his way up the ladder. Most recently, he served as administrator and fiscal officer.
“I’ve always been involved in taking care of people,” said Bonjo. “I hold the elderly in great reverence in my heart, and truly our residents are treasures.”
Bonjo has a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice. He currently lives in West Chester. He and his wife, Janet, have four children – Ryan, Tyler, Danny and Katie.
Hickory House Nursing Home, located at 3120 Horseshoe Pike, is one of 26 skilled nursing and rehab facilities in the Northeast managed by Life Care Centers of America.
Founded in 1976, Life Care is a nationwide health care company. With headquarters in Cleveland, Tennessee, Life Care manages more than 200 nursing, post-acute and Alzheimer’s centers in 28 states. For more information about Life Care, visit lcca.com.