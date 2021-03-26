Hickory House Nursing Home, a skilled nursing and rehabilitation center in Honey Brook, has added another tool to its infection control arsenal.
The facility invested in the UVC SafeZone, a mobile technology that emits ultraviolet light. Its developers have shown that it kills 99.9 percent of pathogens in the space being decontaminated. Hickory House can thoroughly clean a resident’s room in eight minutes with the robot-like unit.
The facility also purchased 18 Needlepoint Bipolar Ionization units. These units were placed in the HVAC system to add ions to the airstream and trap particles through their special filters. The UV emission is designed to then kill the viruses it traps in those filters.
“It’s definitely some reassurance for our residents, their family members and staff,” said Tim Bonjo, executive director. “In addition to all the other precautions we’re taking, it’s that extra bit of security.”
According to Bonjo, the facility uses the equipment every day.
Hickory House Nursing Home continues strict compliance with CDC, CMS and state health department guidance on infection control.
Hickory House Nursing Home, located at 3120 Horseshoe Pike, is one of 26 skilled nursing and rehab facilities in the Northeast managed by Life Care Centers of America.
Founded in 1976, Life Care is a nationwide health care company. With headquarters in Cleveland, Tennessee, Life Care manages more than 200 nursing, post-acute and Alzheimer’s centers in 28 states. For more information about Life Care, visit lcca.com.