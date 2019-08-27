Melissa Griswold of Chadds Ford won Supreme at the Chester Co. 4-H Dairy Round-Up, Aug. 9, with her Junior 3 year old Holstein Misty-Moor Armani Luvbug.
The champion results from each breed are as follows:
Ayrshire
Junior Champion and Best Junior Animal Bred and Owned by a 4-H member- Luke Nolan: Dreamnol DW Miranda
Reserve Junior Champion- Colton Nolan: Dreamnol Gibbs Gwenivere
Grand Champion and Senior Champion –Colton Nolan: My Line B Orange U Special
Reserve Senior Champion and Reserve Grand Champion and Best Senior Animal Bred and Owned by a 4-H Member- Colton Nolan: Dreamnol Prime Gwendolyn
Brown Swiss
Grand Champion and Senior Champion- Hailey Stowe: Pocopson Meadow A Dayton
Jersey
Junior Champion – Melissa Bender: Golden-Rose Joe Joe
Reserve Jr. Champion- Antoinetta Digiamberardino: TOH Lexicon Pandora
Grand Champion and Senior Champion – Ashley Bartilomo: TOH Peppermint Pie
Reserve Grand Champion- Tyler Parsons: PMF Comerica Priscilla
Guernsey
Grand Champion and Senior Champion: Tyler Parsons: Glen V DF Golden Camille
Holstein
Junior Champion & Reserve Champion – Annika Ranck: Glennview Artist Very
Reserve Junior Champion- Ryanne Allen: Glennview Denver Jolene
Grand Champion and Senior Champion – Melissa Griswold: Misty-Moor Armani
Red and White
Grand Champion, Junior Champion, and Best Animal Bred and Owned by a 4-H Member - Rosa
Johnson: Robug Barbwire Creamer-Red
Reserve Champion and Reserve Junior Champion- Lily Bramm: Bramm California Corona-Red
Senior Champion- Coleman Anderson: Hershey-View Runner May-Red
Milking Shorthorn
Senior Champion, Grand Champion & Best Milking Short Horn Bred and Owned by the 4-HerDalton Nolan: Dreamnol Famous P Lily
Lineback
Grand Champion & Junior Champion- Toni Digiamberardino: Pocopson Meadow Max Ingrid
Reserved Grand Champion, Reserve Junior Champion and Best Lineback Bred and Owned by a 4-Her- Aiden Stowe: Ary-Back Lustful Allison P -Red
In the Showmanship and Fitting Contest - The champion results from each age division are as follows:
Showmanship
Senior – Colton Nolan of Kennett Square
Intermediate – Annika Ranck of Cochranville and Luke Nolan of Kennett Square
Junior – Kerri Davis of Oxford
First Year Senior– Margaret Thorpe of Elverson
First Year Junior - Ryanne Allen of Coatesville
Fitting
Senior – Rosa Johnson of Elverson
Intermediate – Annika Ranck pf Cochranville
Junior – Kerri Davis of Oxford
First Year Senior – Margaret Thorpe of Elverson
First Year Junior - Ryanne Allen of Coatesville
The Chester County 4-H Dairy Program would like to thank Chester-Delaware County Farm Bureau for their sponsorship of the 2019 Chester County 4-H Dairy Round-Up and all the area businesses and individuals who participated in the ad catalog for this event. We also thank Bob Moore and Charles Seidel for judging the show.
Congratulations to all the 4-H members.