Melissa Griswold of Chadds Ford won Supreme at the Chester Co. 4-H Dairy Round-Up, Aug. 9, with her Junior 3 year old Holstein Misty-Moor Armani Luvbug.

The champion results from each breed are as follows:

Ayrshire

Junior Champion and Best Junior Animal Bred and Owned by a 4-H member- Luke Nolan: Dreamnol DW Miranda

Reserve Junior Champion- Colton Nolan: Dreamnol Gibbs Gwenivere

Grand Champion and Senior Champion –Colton Nolan: My Line B Orange U Special

Reserve Senior Champion and Reserve Grand Champion and Best Senior Animal Bred and Owned by a 4-H Member- Colton Nolan: Dreamnol Prime Gwendolyn

Brown Swiss

Grand Champion and Senior Champion- Hailey Stowe: Pocopson Meadow A Dayton

Jersey

Junior Champion – Melissa Bender: Golden-Rose Joe Joe

Reserve Jr. Champion- Antoinetta Digiamberardino: TOH Lexicon Pandora

Grand Champion and Senior Champion – Ashley Bartilomo: TOH Peppermint Pie

Reserve Grand Champion- Tyler Parsons: PMF Comerica Priscilla

Guernsey

Grand Champion and Senior Champion: Tyler Parsons: Glen V DF Golden Camille

Holstein

Junior Champion & Reserve Champion – Annika Ranck: Glennview Artist Very

Reserve Junior Champion- Ryanne Allen: Glennview Denver Jolene

Grand Champion and Senior Champion – Melissa Griswold: Misty-Moor Armani

Red and White

Grand Champion, Junior Champion, and Best Animal Bred and Owned by a 4-H Member - Rosa

Johnson: Robug Barbwire Creamer-Red

Reserve Champion and Reserve Junior Champion- Lily Bramm: Bramm California Corona-Red

Senior Champion- Coleman Anderson: Hershey-View Runner May-Red

Milking Shorthorn

Senior Champion, Grand Champion & Best Milking Short Horn Bred and Owned by the 4-HerDalton Nolan: Dreamnol Famous P Lily

Lineback

Grand Champion & Junior Champion- Toni Digiamberardino: Pocopson Meadow Max Ingrid

Reserved Grand Champion, Reserve Junior Champion and Best Lineback Bred and Owned by a 4-Her- Aiden Stowe: Ary-Back Lustful Allison P -Red

In the Showmanship and Fitting Contest - The champion results from each age division are as follows:

Showmanship

Senior – Colton Nolan of Kennett Square

Intermediate – Annika Ranck of Cochranville and Luke Nolan of Kennett Square

Junior – Kerri Davis of Oxford

First Year Senior– Margaret Thorpe of Elverson

First Year Junior - Ryanne Allen of Coatesville

Fitting

Senior – Rosa Johnson of Elverson

Intermediate – Annika Ranck pf Cochranville

Junior – Kerri Davis of Oxford

First Year Senior – Margaret Thorpe of Elverson

First Year Junior - Ryanne Allen of Coatesville

The Chester County 4-H Dairy Program would like to thank Chester-Delaware County Farm Bureau for their sponsorship of the 2019 Chester County 4-H Dairy Round-Up and all the area businesses and individuals who participated in the ad catalog for this event. We also thank Bob Moore and Charles Seidel for judging the show.

Congratulations to all the 4-H members.

