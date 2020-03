Local scouts achieve Advancement Awards

Two local scouts recently achieved Advancement Awards at a Troop 48 Advancement Award Ceremony. The scouts, Jason DeChristopher (left) achieved the rank of First Class Scout, and Joshua Haddon (right) achieved the rank of Life Scout. Scouts advance through levels in the Boy Scout program, until they reach the rank of Eagle Scout – the highest scouting rank for youths. Interested in what scouting has to offer? Contact Charles Ulrich at 717-371-5284 or email at ulrich@outlook.com.