Morgantown Legion Auxiliary sponsors Building of a Community Library

Jan Creitz of the American Legion Auxiliary Post 537 Morgantown sponsored the Building of a Community Library which was placed outside the post. The back side features the American flag and the book stand itself is painted red, white and blue.

“We hope the community enjoys the take a book, leave a book stand and we thank those who have already donated books to get us started,” said Creitz.

 Submitted photo
comments powered by Disqus