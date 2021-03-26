Twin Valley Rotary Club honored Twin Valley High School seniors Ava Morrow and Benjamin Johnson as March Students of the Month for their participation in extracurricular activities and outstanding academic achievement at the Club’s March 17 meeting.
Ava Morrow
Over her four years at TVHS, Morrow has made notable academic and athletic achievements. Academically, she has taken a load of honor classes and continuously reported above a 3.2 GPA, placing her in Honor’s Roll each school year. In the fall of 2020, she was inducted into the National Honor Society for which she fulfills community service activities each semester.
Morrow also participates in the Girl Basketball Team as well as the Girls Lacrosse Team. She has received awards for her basketball accomplishments as a four-year varsity letter recipient and a two-year captain. She was awarded an Honorable Mention her freshman year, All-Division Team 1 her sophomore and junior year, and All-County her senior year. In February 2021, Morrow reached her 1,000 career points and was awarded MVP by her teammates. On the lacrosse field, she received All-County her freshman year and All-District her sophomore year.
After graduation in June, Morrow will continue her academic and athletic endeavors at Holy Family University in Philadelphia. While she is interested in pediatric care, she will be pursuing a nursing degree. Overall, she is excited to take her academics to the next level as well as her basketball career with Holy Family University’s Division II basketball team.
Benjamin Johnson
Johnson has participated on the Track and Field team as well as the basketball team, receiving a varsity letter in both. He said sports led to strong friendships and were important to his high school experience.
Within the classroom, Johnson has shown interest in STEM-based classes taking AP Calculus, AP Chemistry, AP Computer Science, Environmental Sustainability, and Engineering Design & Development.
A viola player for the high school Senior Orchestra, Johnson said music was an integral part of high school as he has played all four years. He participates in the Music Honors Society (Tri-M), National Honors Society (NHS), LINK, and TVHS Heroes. Among these clubs, he said TVHS Heroes was his favorite as the younger kids were always excited when he and his peers came to teach at the elementary schools. Johnson stressed how much each of these clubs helped him develop better time management skills while giving back to the community and demonstrating how to be a leader.
Aside from school, Johnson participated in several engineering programs to prepare for college. The most notable is the VESTED engineering program, which is offered by Villanova to aspiring engineering students. He shared how opportunities like these are extremely crucial to stand out during the college application process as well.
Johnson will be attending Villanova University in the Fall of 2021 majoring in chemical engineering. He hopes to someday become a biomedical engineer. This study is more or less the innovation of the human body through devices that interact with the body such as amputations or artificial organs, and anything else that can restore or replace a bodily function or part. His main motivation for this career is the ability to use his knowledge to help improve hospital care. Overall, what drives Johnson is his love of family and friends as well as a relationship with God.