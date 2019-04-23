Learn more about the wonderful world of salamanders during an informational presentation and nature walk on Saturday, May 4, from 9 to 11 a.m. Join our staff and Patrick Gardner, the Chester Country Coordinator for the PA Amphibian and Reptile Survey, also a staff member for Natural Lands, at Green Valleys Watershed Association at Welkinweir to learn the basics of salamander identification and how to support them on your own property. Then practice your ID skills on a walk around Welkinweir’s 219-acre headquarter property with forests, ponds, wetlands, vernal pools, and stream to search for salamanders and other herps. These observations will be recorded as part of a citizen science initiative.
No salamander ID experience necessary. Please dress for the season and wear sturdy shoes. Bring binoculars, a camera, and water. The program will begin at Welkinweir’s Education Barn.
This program is for ages 6 to adult. Program fees per person are: $7 for Green Valleys Watershed Association members and $9 for nonmembers. Payment is due by the start of the program. Program runs rain or shine.
Please sign up in advance by contacting Rebecca Blacketter at rebecca@greenvalleys.org or at 610-469-4900. Welkinweir is located at 1368 Prizer Road in East Nantmeal Township. Parking is available in the visitor parking lot off of 1368 Prizer Road, approximately one mile west of Route 100 just south of Pughtown.