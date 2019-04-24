The Honey Brook Township Park and Recreation Board has announced its summer programs for 2019: All-Ages Pickle Ball at Umble Park and the Half-Day Summer Camp for kids entering Kindergarten through fifth grade in fall 2019.
Free All-Ages Pickle Ball for beginners and experienced players alike will take place at the tennis courts of the James A. Umble Memorial Park, 173 Suplee Road, every Tuesday and Thursday evening beginning at 6:30 p.m., from May 7 through Sept. 19, weather permitting. Equipment will be provided; no experience necessary. No registration is required.
Now in its fifth year, the half-day camp runs from 9 a.m. to noon on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays for five weeks at the Honey Brook Elementary Center, 1530 Walnut Road. Campers will enjoy games, free play, crafts, trips to the Honey Brook Community Library, and more. Each week has its own theme:
• June 18 to 20 is Team Challenge Week
• June 25 to 27 is STEM/Construction Week
• July 9 to 11 is Fun and Fitness Week
• July 16 to 18 is Unicorns and Dragons Week
• July 23 to 25 is Zoo Week with an end-of-summer Talent Show
Please note that there is no camp during wee of July 4.
Registration forms are available on the township website at www.honeybrooktwp.com or at the township administration office, 500 Suplee Road, during normal business hours.
There is a maximum of 40 campers per week, so register early. Registration deadline is June 15. There is no on-site registration. Questions? Call the township administration office at 610-273-3970.