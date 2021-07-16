Then Sings My Soul will perform at Grace and Truth Fellowship in Morgantown on Sunday, Aug. 8, at 9:15 a.m. featuring the vocal talents of Sarah Poague, Kat Prickett and Ric Zimmerman, with Katrina King on piano, all from Lancaster County.
Highlighting historical moments in Reverend Graham's ministry, the program includes a look at the history behind more than 30 of some of the most famous hymns - many of which were written as a result of tragic and trying circumstances. Featuring favorites such as “How Great Thou Art,” “Great is Thy Faithfulness,” “I’d Rather Have Jesus,” “His Eye is on the Sparrow” and “Amazing Grace,” there’s even an old-fashioned hymn sing.
What started as a Sunday of performances in The Barn at Kat's family business, The Red Caboose Motel in Strasburg in August of 2018, has now grown in to a program that's traveled nationally, with countless people having been blessed by these great hymn stories and the message of Billy Graham. Then Sings My Soul has performed at venues throughout Pennsylvania, New Jersey and at Dollywood Theme Park and the DreamMore Resort in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee.
This year they will appear at Lebanon's Music in the Park Series, the Bishop Janes Tabernacle in historic Ocean Grove, New Jersey, Summit Grove Camp Meeting in New Freedom, PA, the International headquarters of the Association of Baptists for World Evangelism and many more locations. They were also featured in an online article on the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association website titled “Honoring Billy Graham: Hymn Singers Tell a Story that ‘Needs to be Told.’” For more information, visit https://www.leepproductionsllc.com.
The public is invited to attend the presentation at Grace and Truth Fellowship located at 201 Walnut St., Morgantown. There is no admission charge, but a free-will offering will be received going directly to support LeeP Productions in Strasburg and the Billy Graham Library in memory of Graham. and can be contacted at 610-241-7151.