Aug. 20
Virtual Q & A with Certified Senior Advisor: 11 a.m. Virtual Q & A presented by Chestnut Knoll and Certified Senior Advisor Jodie Daniels who can help you identify the best solutions for you or your aging loved one’s needs. Event is free and open to the public. To receive your access link, please call 610-473-8066.
Aug. 22
Chicken BBQ: 4 to 6:30 p.m. at St. Peter UCC, Route 23, Knauertown. Half chicken, potato, vegetable, roll & butter, and dessert. Tickets are $10. For tickets, call or text Lee Ritsick 610-329-1667.
Aug. 23
Open Point Shows: 9 a.m. at Good Fellowship Riding Club, 724 Monocacy Creek Road, Birdsboro. www.goodfellowshipridingclub.com
Aug. 23
Outdoor Hymn Sing-a-long: 7 to 8 p.m. at Butter Valley Community Church, 2600 Old Route 100, Bally. Outdoor event only. Sit in your car or bring a chair and sit outside. If weather is in question, check www.buttervalleycc.org, Facebook page, or call 610-845-2429. Free will offering to help with future community concerts.
Aug. 26
Curbside Celebration of 100th Year Anniversary of Women's Suffrage: 5 to 7 p.m. (rain or shine) at Berks History Center parking lot next to Henry Janssen Library, 160 Spring St., Reading. Held on Women's Equality Day, the nonpartisan Berks Women's History Alliance celebrates 100th anniversary of women achieving the right to vote in America. All are welcome to drive-through and pick up a free 100th Women's Suffrage Anniversary commemorative tote bag filled with information and items celebrating this historic milestone. Maintain social distance and wear masks.
Aug. 29
Pig Roast: 3 to 6 p.m. at St. Mark's Lutheran Church, 5 Brooke Drive, Birdsboro. Pulled pork sandwich, baked beans and cole slaw. Tickets for meals $9 each and can be ordered by calling 610-582-8167.
Aug. 29
Drive-thru Chicken BBQ: Goodwill United Methodist Church, 148 Church Road, Elverson. Serving from noon to 3 p.m. or until sold out. For information call 610-286-5875.
Aug. 31
The Art of Landscape Photography: 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Berks Photographic Society workshop by guest speaker Kah-Wai Lin, MD, PhD. giving pro tips in seeing the unseen and crafting better images in landscape photography using lights to create visual emotion, using long exposure to create visual dynamism and more. Meeting held via Zoom. Details are in the member center on website. If not a member, refer to website for information on membership, https://berksphotographic.org. To attend as a guest, contact us at info@berksphotographic.com.