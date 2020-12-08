Dec. 16
Caregiver support group at The Heritage of Green Hills: 3 p.m. via phone and online, held in conjunction with the Alzheimer’s Association Delaware Valley Chapter, with all sessions free. Open to those giving care to individuals suffering from dementia, as well as other debilitating diseases. To register, visit https:// bit.ly/Dec2020Caregiver or call 800-272-3900. To learn more about the group, contact Melissa Oley at 484-755-3228 or email moley@heritagegh.com.
Dec. 16
Exeter Seniors Group Meeting: 12:30 p.m. at Esposito's in Stoney Creek. Everyone is welcome!
Dec. 24
Online-only Christmas Eve Special “Home for the Holidays": 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. streamed through Petra’s website at www.petra.church/live, the Petra App, Facebook, and YouTube. Viewers will also be able to watch it any time afterward on demand. Features music, a message on the hope offered through the Christmas story, and the sharing of Christmas memories. Children are invited to find two special “things” in each segment of the program – filmed in a cozy, living-room environment. Visit www.petra.church or call 717-354-5394.
Dec. 31
Free 4-H Art Spin Club: Registration deadline for the 4-H Expressive Arts Club of Lancaster County’s six-week free 4-H Art SPIN Club for ages 8-18 (as of Jan. 1, 2021). Held on Tuesdays Jan. 5 through Feb. 9, from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. virtually by Zoom. Guided exercises focus on learning and practicing new drawing techniques and matching them with observation skills in sketchbook exercises and finished drawings. There is no charge to attend. Register by Dec. 31, by contacting Patti VanBrederode at pev3@psu.edu or 717-394-6851. If your child is not in 4-H and would like to participate, contact Patti for details on registering with 4-H and filling out a new member packet.
HONEY BROOK COMMUNITY LIBRARY
Story Time with Miss Jennifer: on Facebook Live on Wednesdays. “Like” on Facebook at Honey Brook Community Library for more details. Pick up Story Time craft packets at library for 10-week session. Watch live or at any time after it is posted. For more information call the library at 610-273-3303 or email jspade@ccls.org.
SUBMIT EVENTS
Send event listings to lmitchell@berksmontnews.com about 2 weeks in advance.