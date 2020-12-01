Dec. 13
A Geigertown Country Christmas: a festive tour of Robeson Township, on Dec. 13 starts with a free community tree lighting at 5:30 p.m. at Geigertown Fire Company, 3433 Hay Creek Road. All are invited to bring a handmade family ornament to place on the community tree, have a hot bowl of soup, hear carols, and journey by car to see the Christmas lights. At 6 p.m., nearby St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, 1136 Geigertown Road, presents a live Nativity with narration, bonfire, and marshmallows, cookies, and hot chocolate, plus a drawing for gift baskets with a completed Christmas bingo card. For more information, call the church at 610-286-9479. The event is presented by St. Paul’s, St. James Lutheran Church and Geigertown Fire Company.
Dec. 16
Caregiver support group at The Heritage of Green Hills: 3 p.m. via phone and online, held in conjunction with the Alzheimer’s Association Delaware Valley Chapter, with all sessions free. Open to those giving care to individuals suffering from dementia, as well as other debilitating diseases. To register, visit https:// bit.ly/Dec2020Caregiver or call 800-272-3900. To learn more about the group, contact Melissa Oley at 484-755-3228 or email moley@heritagegh. com.
Dec. 31
Free 4-H Art Spin Club: Registration deadline for the 4-H Expressive Arts Club of Lancaster County’s six-week free 4-H Art SPIN Club for ages 8-18 (as of Jan. 1, 2021). Held on Tuesdays Jan. 5 through Feb. 9, from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. virtually by Zoom. Guided exercises focus on learning and practicing new drawing techniques and matching them with observation skills in sketchbook exercises and finished drawings. There is no charge to attend. Register by Dec. 31, by contacting Patti VanBrederode at pev3@psu.edu or 717-394-6851. If your child is not in 4-H and would like to participate, contact Patti for details on registering with 4-H and filling out a new member packet.
HONEY BROOK COMMUNITY LIBRARY
Story Time with Miss Jennifer: on Facebook Live on Wednesdays. “Like” on Facebook at Honey Brook Community Library for more details. Pick up Story Time craft packets at library for 10-week session. Watch live or at any time after it is posted. For more information call the library at 610-273-3303 or email jspade@ccls.org.
SUBMIT EVENTS
