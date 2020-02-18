Submit events about 2 weeks in advance of publication date to lmitchell@berksmontnews.com. Note Tri County Record Calendar.
Feb. 25
Bible Study with Tracy McGuire: 9:15 to 11 a.m. at Conestoga Mennonite Church, 2779 Main St., Morgantown. All are welcome and free childcare provided.
Feb. 27
Are You Long-Term Care Aware?: 1:30 to 3 p.m., The Heritage of Green Hills, 200 Tranquility Lane, in Shillington. Rosanne Schaeffer from ACSIA Partners presents long-term care insurance information session. Free. Open to the public. RSVP to Sally Schnitter at 610-775-1451 or Sschnitter@heritagegh.com by Feb. 21.
March 1
The Woman’s Club of Birdsboro Annual Bingo Bonanza: 2 p.m. at Birdsboro Community Memorial Center. $25 for 25 games. Prizes, raffles, door prizes, home-made food and snacks. Doors open at 11:45 a.m. Seating is limited. Purchase tickets, call Molly Rapposelli at 610-582-5112 or leave message at 610-568-4218.
March 7
Indoor flea market/garage sale: 6:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in Veteran's Hall of Upper Leacock Township War Memorial Building, 54 W. Main St., Leola. No admission charged. Ample parking in rear of building. Refreshments available for purchase. Proceeds support maintenance of War Memorial Building. 717-656-6154 or ultwma@gmail.com
March 14
Twin Valley Elementary Center Spring Carnival: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Twin Valley Elementary Center, 50 Mast Drive, Elverson. Silent Auction will end promptly at 1:30 p.m. TVEC’s Partners in Education PTO fundraiser open to the community. Carnival games (most are toddler friendly), $10,000 in Silent Auction items, petting zoo sponsored by the TVHS FFA, prizes, raffles, food. Play Ping Pong Toss game for chance to win a real goldfish. All funds raised provide low cost field trips and free yearbooks to all students.
March 14
Nature On Tap speaker series: 7 to 9 p.m. at Stone Barn Cellars Winery, 3050 Pottstown Pike, Spring City. Enjoy a glass or pint and some tasty plates, and learn about wildlife and conservation initiatives in our community. Presented by Green Valleys Watershed Association for adults 21 and over. Fees and registration required, for more details contact Dawn White at dwhite@greenvalleys.org or 610-469-8646.
March 14
Indoor/Outdoor Flea Market: 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. at St. Peter UCC, Route 23, Knauertown. Space available inside Detterline Hall with limited table availability or outside (weather permitting). A nominal fee will be charged. Breakfast and lunch served. 610-469-9690
March 22
Designer Bag Bingo: 1 p.m. at Grill Fire Company, 739 Mountain View Road, Reading. Benefits Special Olympics PA. $25 per ticket. Call 484-345-0546.
March 27
Community Meal: 5:30 to 7 p.m. at St. Peter UCC, Route 23, Knauertown. Public invited. Food and fellowship. Free will offering. 610-469-9690
ONGOING
GriefShare Group: Mondays 7 to 8:30 p.m., March 16 through April 27, at Elverson United Methodist Church, 32 East Main St., Elverson. Group for those seeking support during a time of grief and loss. Open to all. Find healing and hope. Grief/Share materials will be used as well as other resources. To register call the church office at 610-286-9460 (Kristy Witman-Wenrich or Rev. Coleen Brandt Painter) or email ElversonUMC@gmail.com. Park in rear lot. Ground floor entry available at front of church.
Good News Club: children are invited to come to Good News Club meeting every Thursday after school at Twin Valley Elementary Center. Enjoy games, singing, Bible stories and verses. The club is free and all students are welcome.
Teen Outdoor Adventure Club: at Lion’s Club, 14 Mt. Pleasant Road, Honey Brook Wednesdays 7 p.m. Teens 13 and over. Call Allen Maddox 610-741-3831, www.dragonbreathgrotto.org.
Lighten Up with Yoga: Sundays 10:30 a.m. at Human Breathing Yoga Studio, 3605 E. Main St., Morgantown. 610-585-3617 or visit www.humanbreathing.com.
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly): weight loss support group Tuesdays 8:45-10 a.m. Torch Community Center at Clock Tower Plaza, Morgantown. 610-286-6748
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly): weight-loss support group Thursdays at Tel Hai’s Garrett Center 5:30 p.m. Call Marcia at 484-238-4559.
The Shepherd’s Kitchen: at Honey Brook Presbyterian Church, 4331 Horseshoe Pike, free meal, first Thursdays 4:30-6:30 p.m. All welcome. 610-273-2848, pastor@honeybrookpres.org. Facebook page The Shepherd’s Kitchen at Honey Brook Presbyterian Church.
Christian Acoustic Open Mic: First Sunday 7 p.m. at The Torch, in rear building at Clock Tower Plaza, 2846 Main St., Morgantown. Musicians guidelines at www.facebook.com/ChristianOpenMic/info or call 717-354-6804. Listeners welcome. No admission.
HONEY BROOK COMMUNITY LIBRARY
Mystery Book Club: Join us at the Honey Brook Library on the third Tuesday of each month at 1 p.m. for our Mystery Book Club. Stop in at the library to pick up a reading list. For questions call 610-273-3303 or email jspade@ccls.org
Sewing with Ms. Nancy: Fridays 6 to 8 p.m. at Honey Brook Library. Ms. Nancy will help you with basic sewing skills or chose a pattern or project from the Library’s many sewing books. We have five sewing machines at the library or bring your own.
Chatty Crafters: Thursdays 7 to 9 p.m. at the Honey Brook Library. Join us weekly for our knitting, crocheting, and needlepoint crafts program. Bring your own supplies.
Dog Tales: read to a therapy dog at the Honey Brook Community Library on the last Tuesday of the month 6 to 7 p.m., February, March, April. The purpose of a reading to dogs program is to provide children, teens, or adults with a comfortable environment to practice their reading skills. We will have six 10-minute reading sessions that you can register for. Registration is required. For all age readers. To register, call the library at 610-273-3303 or email jspade@ccls.org.
Sen. Muth satellite office hours: A representative from Sen. Katie Muth’s office will be at the Honey Brook Community Library for questions or concerns on the 4th Friday of every other month 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Feb. 28, April 24, June 26, Aug. 28, Oct. 23.
VILLAGE LIBRARY, MORGANTOWN
Lego Club: 1st and 3rd Saturday at 9 a.m. For grades K-8.
Yoga: Intro Wed. 8:30 a.m., Intermediate Friday 8:30 a.m. There is a charge, bring mat.
Pinochle Card Club: 12 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays except 3rd. Call Carolyn 610-779-2908.
Story Adventures: Wednesdays and Thursdays at 10 a.m. for preschool aged children.
Lap Sits: Tuesdays at 9:30 a.m. for ages Birth to 2/3.
Movie Night: Last Friday of the month at 6:30 p.m. (contact library for movie being shown).
Twin Valley Senior Citizens Monthly Meetings: 3rd Wednesday 1 p.m. at Morgantown Library. Various speakers and programs scheduled each meeting. 610-858-2458.