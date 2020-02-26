Submit events about 2 weeks in advance of publication date to lmitchell@berksmontnews.com. Note Tri County Record Calendar.
March 3
Blessed Humility: 9:15 to 11 a.m. at Conestoga Mennonite Church, 2779 Main St., Morgantown. A comparison of Hannah & Peninnah from 1 Samuel 1 with Beth Bingamen with worship, light refreshments and free childcare, part of the Neighbors Ministry.
March 5
Linden Fashion Show: Linden, the apparel, gifts and essentials store at Garden Spot Village, will host the Spring 2020 Fashion Show at 2 p.m. in Garden Spot Village Chapel. All attendees receive a coupon for 20 percent off one item in Linden. Free and open to the public.
March 7
Indoor flea market/garage sale: 6:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in Veteran's Hall of Upper Leacock Township War Memorial Building, 54 W. Main St., Leola. No admission charged. Ample parking in rear of building. Refreshments available for purchase. Proceeds support maintenance of War Memorial Building. 717-656-6154 or ultwma@gmail.com
March 8
7th Annual AVCP Golumpki and Chili Community Dinner: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Antietam High School Cafeteria. $12.50 at door. Eat-in or take-out. Proceeds benefit AVCP High School Scholarship Fund.
March 9
Alzheimer’s Association Caregiver’s Support Group: 10 a.m. in the Concord Room at Garden Spot Village, 433 S. Kinzer, Ave., New Holland. Group for family caregivers of persons with dementia. Dr. Janine Winner, Licensed Clinical Psychologist, will present “Positive Ways to Deal with Mood and Behavioral Changes.” Arrive any time after 9:30 a.m. for coffee and casual conversation. . If this is first time call Marcia Parsons at 717-355-6239, or mparsons@gardenspotvillage.org. Upon advance request, free respite care available if enrolled in Garden Spot Village Adult Day Services
March 10
My Favorite Things: 9:15-11a.m. at Conestoga Mennonite Church, 2779 Main St., Morgantown. Buy or make 3 different favorite things of $5 value or less to bless others in the group. Worship, light refreshments and free childcare, part of the Neighbors Ministry.
March 12
Honey Brook Senior Citizens meeting: 11:30 a.m. at Honey Brook Presbyterian Church, 4331 Horseshoe Pike, Honey Brook. Program is “Games and Fellowship”. All seniors invited. Bring a covered dish to share and an unwrapped item for the prize table.
March 12
Low Vision Support Group: 3 p.m. in Garden Towers at Garden Spot Village, 433 S. Kinzer Ave., New Holland. Linda Greth, VisionCorps, will facilitate an open discussion around vision loss. Group designed to provide information and support to enhance independence for persons with any kind of visual losses. Free and open to the public. 717-355-6171
March 14
Twin Valley Elementary Center Spring Carnival: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Twin Valley Elementary Center, 50 Mast Drive, Elverson. Silent Auction will end promptly at 1:30 p.m. TVEC’s Partners in Education PTO fundraiser open to the community. Carnival games (most are toddler friendly), $10,000 in Silent Auction items, petting zoo sponsored by the TVHS FFA, prizes, raffles, food. Play Ping Pong Toss game for chance to win a real goldfish. All funds raised provide low cost field trips and free yearbooks to all students.
March 14
Nature On Tap speaker series: 7 to 9 p.m. at Stone Barn Cellars Winery, 3050 Pottstown Pike, Spring City. Enjoy a glass or pint and some tasty plates, and learn about wildlife and conservation initiatives in our community. Presented by Green Valleys Watershed Association for adults 21 and over. Fees and registration required, for more details contact Dawn White at dwhite@greenvalleys.org or 610-469-8646.
March 14
Indoor/Outdoor Flea Market: 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. at St. Peter UCC, Route 23, Knauertown. Space available inside Detterline Hall with limited table availability or outside (weather permitting). A nominal fee will be charged. Breakfast and lunch served. 610-469-9690
March 17
Bonnie Greiner sharing on Decluttering: 9:15 to 11 a.m. at Conestoga Mennonite Church, 2779 Main St., Morgantown. Worship, light refreshments and free childcare, part of the Neighbors Ministry.
March 22
Designer Bag Bingo: 1 p.m. at Grill Fire Company, 739 Mountain View Road, Reading. Benefits Special Olympics PA. $25 per ticket. Call 484-345-0546.
March 27
Community Meal: 5:30 to 7 p.m. at St. Peter UCC, Route 23, Knauertown. Public invited. Food and fellowship. Free will offering. 610-469-9690
March 28
Free Shredding Event: sponsored by Chester County Solid Waste Authority. Starting at 8:30 a.m. (NOT Before) and ending at 11:30 a.m. or when the truck gets filled (whichever comes first) at Chester County Solid Waste Authority Lanchester Landfill, on Route 322 West just 2 miles past the intersection of Routes 10 and 322 in Honey Brook. Safely destroy and recycle documents. Empty boxes will not be shredded, take home to be put out with your curbside recycling. Shredding service provided by Rapid Recycling, Inc. Visit www.chestercountyswa.org.
March 28
Pot Pie Dinner & Gospel Concert: Kissinger’s Church, Wyomissing. Meal 4 to 7 p.m. Adults $8; ages 5 to 10 $4. Concert 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Freewill offering. All proceeds benefit Sandy Wentzel to help defray medical costs. Music by The Reinwalds & Lee Schappell.
ONGOING
GriefShare Group: Mondays 7 to 8:30 p.m., March 16 through April 27, at Elverson United Methodist Church, 32 East Main St., Elverson. Group for those seeking support during a time of grief and loss. Open to all. Find healing and hope. Grief/Share materials will be used as well as other resources. To register call the church office at 610-286-9460 (Kristy Witman-Wenrich or Rev. Coleen Brandt Painter) or email ElversonUMC@gmail.com. Park in rear lot. Ground floor entry available at front of church.
Good News Club: children are invited to come to Good News Club meeting every Thursday after school at Twin Valley Elementary Center. Enjoy games, singing, Bible stories and verses. The club is free and all students are welcome.
Teen Outdoor Adventure Club: at Lion’s Club, 14 Mt. Pleasant Road, Honey Brook Wednesdays 7 p.m. Teens 13 and over. Call Allen Maddox 610-741-3831, www.dragonbreathgrotto.org.
Lighten Up with Yoga: Sundays 10:30 a.m. at Human Breathing Yoga Studio, 3605 E. Main St., Morgantown. 610-585-3617 or visit www.humanbreathing.com.
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly): weight loss support group Tuesdays 8:45-10 a.m. Torch Community Center at Clock Tower Plaza, Morgantown. 610-286-6748
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly): weight-loss support group Thursdays at Tel Hai’s Garrett Center 5:30 p.m. Call Marcia at 484-238-4559.
The Shepherd’s Kitchen: at Honey Brook Presbyterian Church, 4331 Horseshoe Pike, free meal, first Thursdays 4:30-6:30 p.m. All welcome. 610-273-2848, pastor@honeybrookpres.org. Facebook page The Shepherd’s Kitchen at Honey Brook Presbyterian Church.
Christian Acoustic Open Mic: First Sunday 7 p.m. at The Torch, in rear building at Clock Tower Plaza, 2846 Main St., Morgantown. Musicians guidelines at www.facebook.com/ChristianOpenMic/info or call 717-354-6804. Listeners welcome. No admission.
HONEY BROOK COMMUNITY LIBRARY
March 21: Dr. Seuss Celebration: 3 p.m. Dr. Seuss stories, make and take crafts. For grades Preschool -5th. Registration is required, call 610-273-3303 or email jspade@ccls.org.
March 24: 6 p.m. book chat on ”Weird Plants”, a Longwood Gardens 2020 Community Read book. For kids grades 3-8th grade. Registration required. Call 610-273-3303 or email jspade@ccls.org.
Raise A Reader: Fridays, March 13, 20, 27 & April 3 & 10 at 10 a.m. For children 0-36 months. Rhymes, fingerplays, music, and books. Limited to 15 children and their caregiver. Register at 610-273-3303 or email jspade@ccls.org.
Sewing with Ms. Nancy: Fridays 6 to 8 p.m. Ms. Nancy will help you with basic sewing skills or chose a pattern or project from the Library’s many sewing books. We have five sewing machines at the library or bring your own.
Chatty Crafters: Thursdays 7 to 9 p.m. Join our knitting, crocheting, and needlepoint crafts program. Bring own supplies.
Story Time with Miss Jennifer: Stories, songs, and crafts on Wednesdays and Thursdays, April 1 to May 21 at 10 a.m. Best suited for preschool ages 2 -5, but all ages welcome.
Mystery Book Club: third Tuesday of each month at 1 p.m. Stop in at the library to pick up a reading list. For questions call 610-273-3303 or email jspade@ccls.org
Healthcare and Your Retirement: April 2 at 6 p.m. presentation on Medicare coverage and traditional medical expenses, long-term medical care expenses, strategies for addressing uncovered expenses. Register at 610-273-3303 or email jspade@ccls.org.
Sen. Muth satellite office hours: A representative from Sen. Katie Muth’s office will be at the Honey Brook Community Library for questions or concerns on the 4th Friday of every other month 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. April 24, June 26, Aug. 28, Oct. 23.
BERKS PHOTOGRAPHIC SOCIETY
GoggleWorks Center, Suite 326
March 9: 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Monthly Digital Photography Competition by members. Free.
March 16: 7:30-9:30 p.m. Family Portraiture presented by Carrie Kizuka. Free.
March 30: 7:30-9:30 p.m. High Dynamic Range Photography presented by Frank Plucinsky. Free.
VILLAGE LIBRARY, MORGANTOWN
Lego Club: 1st and 3rd Saturday at 9 a.m. For grades K-8.
Yoga: Intro Wed. 8:30 a.m., Intermediate Friday 8:30 a.m. There is a charge, bring mat.
Pinochle Card Club: 12 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays except 3rd. Call Carolyn 610-779-2908.
Story Adventures: Wednesdays and Thursdays at 10 a.m. for preschool aged children.
Lap Sits: Tuesdays at 9:30 a.m. for ages Birth to 2/3.
Movie Night: Last Friday of the month at 6:30 p.m. (contact library for movie being shown).
Twin Valley Senior Citizens Monthly Meetings: 3rd Wednesday 1 p.m. at Morgantown Library. Various speakers and programs scheduled each meeting. 610-858-2458.