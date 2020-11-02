Nov. 10
Neighbors: 9:15 to 11a.m. at Conestoga Mennonite Church, 2779 Main St, Morgantown. Join us for Armor of God, DVD Bible Study Series by Priscilla Shirer. Part 1 on Sizing Up the Enemy. Meeting in the sanctuary and childcare is provided. All are welcome to join us.
Nov. 12
Senior Connections: noon at Conestoga Mennonite Church, 2779 Main St., Morgantown. There will be a Thanksgiving meal and a fun time with Thanksgiving bingo with prizes. All seniors 60 and over are welcome.
Nov. 14
Christmas Bazaar & Soup Sale: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. St. Peter UCC, 1920 Ridge Road, Knauertown. Soup Sale held in conjunction with our Christmas Bazaar. To make preorders, call 610-469-9690 or email stpeterucc@stpeterucc.org; please leave name and number so we can confirm. Selections are Chicken Corn, Italian Beef Vegetable, Sausage Potato & Spinach, Pumpkin Cheese, and Chicken Tortilla. Available in quarts ($8) or pints ($4). Quantities are limited.
Nov. 14
Christmas Bazaar & Soup Sale: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at St. Peter UCC, Route 23, Knauertown. Crafts, silent auction, raffle as well as lots of baked goods. Also holding a soup sale by the pint and quart. Breakfast and lunch will be served to go. Outside flea market spaces available, must bring your own tables. Masks required. For more information, call 610-469-9690.
Nov. 14
Type 2 Diabetes Lecture: 11 a.m. at Kissinger’s Church, Wyomissing. Lecture on Type 2 Diabetes presented by Dr. Clorinda Forte Katz. Livestreamed to Kissinger’s Church’s YouTube Channel or socially distanced in person.
Nov. 16
Berks Photographic Society: 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. via Zoom. Lisa and Tom Cuchara present their new program “Wabi-Sabi.” For membership info visit https://berksphotographic.org. To attend as a guest, email info@berksphotographic.com.
Nov. 17
Neighbors: 9:15 to 11 a.m. at Conestoga Mennonite Church, 2779 Main St., Morgantown. Join us for "Wisdom for Women on the Go" featuring tips on Practical Cleaning, Kitchen Whispering and Laugh Often & Love Much themes. A great morning to join us in the sanctuary and bring a friend. Childcare provided.
Nov. 30
Berks Photographic Society: 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. via Zoom. Valerie Hoffman present "Beauty in the Broken." For membership info visit https://berksphotographic.org. To attend as a guest, email info@berksphotographic.com.
HONEY BROOK COMMUNITY LIBRARY
Story Time with Miss Jennifer: on Facebook Live on Wednesdays. “Like” on Facebook at Honey Brook Community Library for more details. Pick up Story Time craft packets at library for 10-week session. Watch live or at any time after it is posted. For more information call the library at 610-273-3303 or email jspade@ccls.org.
