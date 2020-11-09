Nov. 17
Neighbors: 9:15 to 11 a.m. at Conestoga Mennonite Church, 2779 Main St., Morgantown. Join us for "Wisdom for Women on the Go" featuring tips on Practical Cleaning, Kitchen Whispering and Laugh Often & Love Much themes. A great morning to join us in the sanctuary and bring a friend. Childcare provided.
Nov. 18
Caregiver Support Group: 3 to 4:30 p.m. at The Heritage of Green Hills in Shillington. Support group for caregivers of individuals suffering from dementia, as well as other debilitating diseases, via phone and/or online. Held on the third Wednesday of each month in conjunction with the Alzheimer's Association Delaware Valley Chapter. Sessions are free and open to the public. To register, http://bit.ly/NovemberCaregiver, or call 800-272-3900. To learn more about the group, contact Melissa Oley at 484-755-3228 or email moley@heritagegh.com.
Nov. 18
‘Ask the Doctor’ about diabetes: 6 p.m. virtual event “Ask the Doctor” presented by Keystone Villa at Douglassville. Final installment of the three-part “Ask the Doctor” featuring Dr. Edward B. Moore from Tower Health. RSVP to receive Zoom link and send any questions about the topic at least two days before to Ann Carr acarr@keystonevilla.com or call 610-385-2030. Free and open to the public.
Nov. 30
Berks Photographic Society: 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. via Zoom. Valerie Hoffman present "Beauty in the Broken." For membership info visit https://berksphotographic.org. To attend as a guest, email info@berksphotographic.com.
HONEY BROOK COMMUNITY LIBRARY
Story Time with Miss Jennifer: on Facebook Live on Wednesdays. “Like” on Facebook at Honey Brook Community Library for more details. Pick up Story Time craft packets at library for 10-week session. Watch live or at any time after it is posted. For more information call the library at 610-273-3303 or email jspade@ccls.org.
