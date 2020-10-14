Oct. 21
The Heritage of Green Hills Online Support group for Caregivers: 3 p.m. To register, visit http://bit.ly/OctHeritageCaregiver, or call 800-272-3900. To learn more about the group, contact Melissa Oley at 484-755-3228 or email moley@heritagegh.com.
Oct. 21
St. Benedict’s Bereavement Support Group: for those grieving the death of a loved one. The group offers an opportunity to come together to work through the grieving process with the help and support of others who have experienced this difficult journey. The group will meet for five consecutive Wednesdays beginning Oct. 21 at 6:30 p.m. in the St. Benedict’s Church Mohnton Family Life Center, Room #1. To register call the Parish office at 610-856-1006. Meetings are free and non-denominational.
Oct. 24 & 25
OneRunTogether’s Ready Set GLOW Virtual 5K/10K Race: 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, to 10 p.m. on Oct. 25. We are unable to run together due to COVID, so we are taking it to the neighborhoods, roads, and treadmills. Light up the night by running with our glow sticks! Benefits local cancer patients. www.oneruntogether.org or 484-844-1249
Oct. 24
3rd annual Trunk or Treat: 4 to 6 p.m. at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, 5 Brooke Manor, Birdsboro. Rain or shine. The totally free event will provide a safe opportunity for youngsters to enjoy good old-fashioned trick or treating in this time of isolation. Free hotdogs and drinks will be supplied. Due to COVID regulations, all participants must wear a mask and social distancing will be encouraged. Children under age 12 must be accompanied by an adult. To participate by contributing a trunk and treats, call the church office at 610-582-8167 to register.
Oct. 31
Drug Take-Back Day: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Parking Lot #1, 433 S. Kinzer Ave. in New Holland. Garden Spot Village and New Holland Police Department host drug collection site for National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day. Bring unwanted expired or unused prescription and over-the-counter medications for safe, secure disposal. Event is completely anonymous. Remove personal information from bottles or packages. A law enforcement officer will be present. Signs will direct public to the collection site. Call Colleen Musselman at 717-355-6007 or Chief of Police William Leighty at 717-354-4647.
Nov. 14
Christmas Bazaar & Soup Sale: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at St. Peter UCC, Route 23, Knauertown. Crafts, silent auction, raffle as well as lots of baked goods. Also holding a soup sale by the pint and quart. Breakfast and lunch will be served to go. Outside flea market spaces available, must bring your own tables. Masks required. For more information, call 610-469-9690.
HONEY BROOK COMMUNITY LIBRARY
“Run For Reading” Honey Brook Community Library Fundraiser: Virtual 5K Walk/Run Fundraiser will be held from Oct. 3 to 31. Register online at https://runsignup.com/Race/PA/anywhere/HBCLRunforReading. Proceeds benefit the Honey Brook Community Library. Sponsored by the Honeybrook Golf Club. For information call library at 610-273-3303 or email jspade@ccls.org.
Story Time with Miss Jennifer: on Facebook Live on Wednesdays. “Like” on Facebook at Honey Brook Community Library for more details. Pick up Story Time craft packets at library for 10-week session. Watch live or at any time after it is posted. For more information call the library at 610-273-3303 or email jspade@ccls.org.
Dav Pilkey Virtual Book Chat: Oct. 22 via Zoom discuss Dave Pilkey books, author of “Dogman,” “Captain Underpants,” and “Ricky Ricotta's Mighty Robot,” online virtually through Zoom with Ms. Therese. Pick up program packets prior to event at library. Email tmauchline@ccls.org for Zoom login. For school age children, but all are welcome.
