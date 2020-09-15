Sept. 22
First Neighbors' meeting of the Year: All women are welcome. Bring your camp chairs for an outside event at Conestoga Mennonite Church, 2779 Main St., Morgantown from 9:15 to 11 a.m. with free childcare up to Kindergarten. 610-286-9124
Sept. 23
ELANCO Dementia Friendly Community restarts Memory Cafés: on fourth Wednesdays of each month starting Sept. 23. Free event held at Trinity Lutheran Church, 221 E. Main St., New Holland 2:15 to 3:45 p.m. Light refreshments. A stigma-free social gathering for people with memory impairment and their care partners. Not a support group, a Memory Café is an opportunity to connect with others who may be facing the same challenges and find informal peer support.
Sept. 26
Virtual Walk to End Alzheimer’s: ELANCO Dementia Friendly Community hosts a virtual viewing event of the Lancaster 2020 Walk to End Alzheimer’s 10 a.m. at Garden Spot Village Outdoor Pavilion in New Holland, adjacent to Parking Lot #6 along Weaver Boulevard. A neighborhood walk, as well as refreshments and socializing follow. Masks required. CDC COVID-19 guidelines followed. Pre-registration at elancodfc.org. Walk-up registration accepted.
Sept. 28
How to Photograph Nature in High Key Style: 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Berks Photographic Society presentation by Lisa Langell. Details are in the member center on website. If not a member, go to website for membership information, https://berksphotographic.org. To attend as a guest, email info@berksphotographic.com.
Sept. 29
Neighbors program on "Trust": Are we trusting God with our relationships, goals and more with Bonni Greiner. Women are welcome to attend Neighbors, a community ministry at Conestoga Mennonite Church, 2779 Main St., Morgantown, from 9:15 to 11 a.m. with free childcare up to Kindergarten. 610-286-9124
Oct. 3
Soup Sale: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Honey Brook Methodist Church, 4510 Horseshoe Pike (Route 322 and Maple St.) in Honey Brook. Chicken corn soup sale by the quart. Take out, park behind church. Mask required. Orders filled in basement. For orders, call 610-273-9548 or email hbumc19344@verizon.net.
HONEY BROOK COMMUNITY LIBRARY
Free Virtual Webinar Social Security, Your Questions Answered: Sept. 23 at 6 p.m. Find the link for the webinar on the Honey Brook Community Library Facebook page under the events tab. Questions or to register call 610-273-3303 or email jspade@ccls.org.
“Run For Reading” Honey Brook Community Library Fundraiser: Virtual 5K Walk/Run Fundraiser will be held from Oct. 3 to 31. Register online at https://runsignup.com/Race/PA/anywhere/HBCLRunforReading. Proceeds benefit the Honey Brook Community Library. Sponsored by the Honeybrook Golf Club. For more information contact the library at 610-273-3303 or email jspade@ccls.org.
Story Time with Miss Jennifer: on Facebook Live on Wednesdays this fall starting Sept. 16. “Like” us on Facebook at Honey Brook Community Library for more details. Story Time craft packets can be picked up at the library for the 10-week session. You can watch live or at any time after it is posted. For more information call the library at 610-273-3303 or email jspade@ccls.org.
Free Virtual Webinar Outsmart the Scammers: Oct. 15 at 6 p.m. Steps you can take to protect yourself and loved ones. Find the link for the webinar on the Honey Brook Community Library Facebook page under the events tab. Questions or to register call 610-273-3303 or email jspade@ccls.org.
SUBMIT EVENTS
Send event listings to lmitchell@berksmontnews.com about 2 weeks in advance.