Sept. 4
Living with Loss Support Group: 10-11 a.m. in the Prayer and Meditation Room at Garden Spot Village, 433 S. Kinzer Ave., New Holland. (Please note the new location.) Marcia Parsons, Garden Spot Village Social Worker, will lead a discussion entitled, “Strength Based Grieving.” Group is for those who have experienced death of a spouse or family member. The focus is support and education. Free and open to the public. For more information, call Marcia Parsons at 717-355-6239, or email mparsons@gardenspotvillage.org.
Sept. 6
Outdoor Movie Night: 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Honey Brook Township Park & Recreation Board shows “Lego Movie 2” outdoors at the James A. Umble Memorial Park, 173 Suplee Road in Honey Brook. Bring chairs and blankets for movie viewing. Free popcorn available while supplies last. No rain date has been scheduled. http://honeybrooktwp.com/administration-2/parks-and-recreation/
Sept. 7
OneRunTogether’s Hard to the Core 5K Orchard Mud Run: 8:30 a.m. at Weavers Orchard, Morgantown. Run through fruit trees, a vineyard, a Christmas tree farm, mud holes, hay bale obstacles, and more. Families welcome. Proceeds benefit local cancer patients in need. www.oneruntogether.org or 484-844-1249.
Sept. 7
Musical Memories: 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. in Garden Spot Village Chapel at Garden Spot Village, 433 S. Kinzer Avenue, New Holland. Opportunity for those experiencing the symptoms of dementia to spend an afternoon with family members or a caregiver. Music can be a soothing, calming presence and depending upon the stage of your journey, music can be the perfect fit for both you and your loved one. This is a “together” program where you can share a special moment of musical entertainment. For more information and to register, contact 717-355-6500.
Sept. 8
Open Point Show: 9 a.m. at Good Fellowship Riding Club, 724 Monocacy Creek Road, Birdsboro. www.goodfellowshiridingclub.com
Sept. 9
Alzheimer’s Association Caregiver’s Support Group: 10 a.m. in the Concord Room at Garden Spot Village, 433 S. Kinzer, Ave., New Holland. Coffee and casual conversation at 9:30 a.m. Marcia Parsons and Emelia Reifsnyder, Garden Spot Village social workers, will lead an open discussion. Please bring questions and helpful suggestions so we can all learn from each other. Upon advance request, free respite care is available if currently enrolled in Garden Spot Village Adult Day Services. If this is first time attending the support group, contact Marcia Parsons at 717-355-6239, or email mparsons@gardenspotvillage.org.
Sept. 12
Low Vision Support Group: 3 p.m. in the Garden Towers at Garden Spot Village, 433 S. Kinzer Ave., New Holland. Randall Wenger, Lancaster County Board of Elections and Registration Commission will discuss Pennsylvania’s new low-vision friendly voting machines. Group is designed to provide information and support to enhance independence for those with any kind of visual losses. Free and open to the public. For more information, call Mary Beth Villafane, independent living social worker, at 717-355-6010.
Sept. 12
Financial Conversations for Women Workshop: 3 to 4 p.m. at Thrivent Office, 3821 Main St., Morgantown. Refreshments served. Hosted by John Lauer of Thrivent Financial, Morgantown. Make reservations by Sept. 11, call 610-286-5986, email John.Lauer@Thrivent.com.
Sept. 14
Berks County Patriots Self-Defense Course: 9 a.m. to noon at Wegman’s Restaurant, 4401 Pottsville Pike, Reading. Atty. Simon Grill is teaching a course on classic self-defense, stand your ground, The Castle Doctrine. All welcome. There is a charge. Coffee and donuts. RSVP by Sept. 3. Call Judy 610-375-4544.
Sept. 14
Indoor and Outdoor Flea Market: 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. at St. Peter UCC, Route 23, Knauertown. Space available inside Detterline Hall with limited table availability or outside (weather permitting). A nominal fee will be charged. Breakfast and lunch served. 610-469-9690
Sept. 15
Hymn Sing: 2 p.m. at the 1855 Allegheny Mennonite Meetinghouse, 39 Horning Road, Mohnton. Using the “Mennonite Hymnal” and led by Clair Stoltzfus, East Earl. Bring a hymnbook, some will also be available. Picnic lunch and fellowship with others at the meetinghouse prior to the Hymn Sing. More information at jgsen@windstream.net or 717-278-8459.
Sept. 15
Chicken Barbecue: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Robeson Lutheran Church, 3520 Plow Road, Mohnton (Rt. 10 & Plow Road). Half a chicken, baked potato, coleslaw, and roll. All proceeds fund ongoing ministries in community. Tickets for sale in the church office or by calling 610-856-7242.
Sept. 17
West Caln Historical Society meeting: 7 p.m. at West Caln Municipal Bldg., 721 W. Kings Hwy, Wagontown. Program on History of September Farm “A Cheesy Success Story” presented by David Rotelle, co-founder. September Farm was honored by Chester County Commissioners to become Chester County Farmer of the Year 2013, and are proud members of Chester-Delaware County Farm Bureau. Meetings are free and open to the public.
Sept. 19
Berks County Patriots: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Leesport Market. JR McGee, X-Stream Leadership CEO, former Special Forces, Intelligence/Counter Terrorism operations, will update situations with North Korea, Iran, China, Russia. Local candidates for Sheriff, Clerk of Courts, Recorder of Deeds will answer questions. Free and open to all.
Sept. 20
Paint Night: 6 to 8 p.m. at Garden Spot Village, 433 S. Kinzer Ave., New Holland. Full-instruction and one-to-one guidance will be provided as you create your own painting featuring a pumpkin trio. Beginners and advanced alike will enjoy this evening. Cost per person includes supplies, instruction and a Starbucks specialty drink of your choice. Call 717-355-6500 to register.
Sept. 22
22nd Anniversary Birdsboro Car Show: at Daniel Boone High School, 501 Chestnut St., Birdsboro. Registration 9 a.m. to noon. Sponsor Choice Awards presented. Dash plaques to first 200 cars. 6 cash drawings, 50/50, door prizes, Blood Mobile, Chinese Auction, food, baked goods, music. Hosted by Woman’s Club of Birdsboro. Proceeds benefit community projects.
Sept. 22
A Sunday Afternoon of Reflection Bereavement Seminar on Loss of a Spouse: 2 p.m. at St. Catharine’s Catholic Church, 2427 Perkiomen Ave., Reading. Registration required, call 610 370-1174.
Sept. 23
Parkinson’s Support Group: 2 to 3 p.m. in the Garden Towers at Garden Spot Village, 433 S. Kinzer Ave., New Holland. Josh Stauffer, PharmD and BCGP, Stauffer’s Pharmacy, will present “Medication Management: Your Pharmacist as a Valuable Resource.” Free resources from the National Parkinson’s Foundation available at meetings. The free support group is open to all with Parkinson’s and their caregivers, family and friends. For more information, call Sherilyn Lapp at 717-355-6264, or email slapp@gardenspotvillage.org.
Sept. 27
Community Dinner: 5:30 to 7 p.m. at St. Peter UCC, Route 23, Knauertown. Public invited to stop in and enjoy food and fellowship. Free will offering. 610-469-9690
Sept. 27
Friday Night Fun Show: 7 p.m. at Good Fellowship Riding Club, 724 Monocacy Creek Road, Birdsboro. www.goodfellowshiridingclub.com
Nov. 2
Robeson Lutheran Church Annual Holiday Bazaar: 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Robeson Lutheran Church, 3520 Plow Road, Mohnton.
ONGOING
Volunteer Reading Tutors needed for Ready.Set.READ! Program: Volunteers are needed to tutor 2nd grade students who need extra support with reading at Honey Brook, Robeson and Twin Valley Elementary Centers from 3:30 – 4:30 p.m. No previous teaching experience is required. This opportunity is for anyone interested in volunteering weekly for one hour during the 2019-20 school year. Current background clearances are required prior to assignment. Contact Darby Wiekrykas at United Way 610-685-4574 or darbyw@uwberks.org.
Senior Connections: at Conestoga Mennonite Church, 2779 Main St., Morgantown, for those all those seniors 60 and older. Free luncheon at noon followed by a program at 1 p.m. All welcome. Sept. 12 presentation on the Life of the Bees by Nevin Martin. Oct. 3 Field Day visit to old mill that will be running. Nov. 14 Thanksgiving celebration in song and sharing.
St. Benedict's Bereavement Support Group: meets for five consecutive Wednesdays, beginning Sept. 11, held from 6:30 to 8 p.m., in St. Benedict's, Family Life Center, 2020 Chestnut Hill Road, Mohnton. Meetings are free and non-denominational. Offers an opportunity to come together to work through the grieving process with the help and support of others who have experienced this difficult journey. To register or for more information call Judy Campion-Burns, 610-775-7782 (leave message) or St. Benedict's parish office, 610-856-1006.
Teen Outdoor Adventure Club: at Lion’s Club, 14 Mt. Pleasant Road, Honey Brook Wednesdays 7 p.m. Teens 13 and over. Call Allen Maddox 610-741-3831, www.dragonbreathgrotto.org.
Lighten Up with Yoga: Sundays 10:30 a.m. at Human Breathing Yoga Studio, 3605 E. Main St., Morgantown. 610-585-3617 or visit www.humanbreathing.com.
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly): weight loss support group Tuesdays 8:45-10 a.m. Torch Community Center at Clock Tower Plaza, Morgantown. 610-286-6748
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly): weight-loss support group Thursdays at Tel Hai’s Garrett Center 5:30 p.m. Call Marcia at 484-238-4559.
The Shepherd’s Kitchen: at Honey Brook Presbyterian Church, 4331 Horseshoe Pike, free meal, first Thursdays 4:30-6:30 p.m. All welcome. 610-273-2848, pastor@honeybrookpres.org. Facebook page The Shepherd’s Kitchen at Honey Brook Presbyterian Church.
Christian Acoustic Open Mic: First Sunday 7 p.m. at The Torch, in rear building at Clock Tower Plaza, 2846 Main St., Morgantown. Musicians guidelines at www.facebook.com/ChristianOpenMic/info or call 717-354-6804. Listeners welcome. No admission.
HONEY BROOK COMMUNITY LIBRARY
Sewing with Ms. Nancy: Wednesdays 6:30 – 8 p.m. for ages 12 to adult. Make variety of sewing projects this summer. Registration is required.
VILLAGE LIBRARY, MORGANTOWN
Lego Club: 1st and 3rd Saturday at 9 a.m. For grades K-8.
Yoga: Intro Wed. 8:30 a.m., Intermediate Friday 8:30 a.m. There is a charge, bring mat.
Pinochle Card Club: 12 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays except 3rd. Call Carolyn 610-779-2908.
Story Adventures: Wednesdays and Thursdays at 10 a.m. for preschool aged children.
Lap Sits: Tuesdays at 9:30 a.m. for ages Birth to 2/3.
Movie Night: Last Friday of the month at 6:30 p.m. (contact library for movie being shown).
Twin Valley Senior Citizens Monthly Meetings: 3rd Wednesday 1 p.m. at Morgantown Library. Various speakers and programs scheduled each meeting. 610-858-2458.