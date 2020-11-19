Dec. 2
Ask the Doctor about COVID-19: Keystone Villa Douglassville's free online presentation of “Ask the Doc” on Dec. 2, at noon. Dr. Robert Pearlstein, a geriatric physician affiliated with Suburban Geriatrics, will share the latest information to help protect yourself and others against COVID-19 and answer questions. This presentation is not intended for individual diagnosis. If you are experiencing a medical emergency, please consult your health care provider. RSVP to receive your Zoom link and send questions in advance to Ann Carr at acarr@keystonevilla.com or call 610-385-2030.
Dec. 5
COVID-friendly Christmas on Main: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. in downtown New Holland. Hosted by New Holland Business Association. North and South Roberts Avenue closed to create space for an outdoor craft market, food vendors, Christmas decoration contest, car show, visit from Santa and tree lighting. Holiday music by GMD Sounds. Children's Craft Table 2 to 5 p.m. at Spanish Mennonite Church, 24 North Roberts Ave. The New Holland Early Learning Center will also be there with cookie decorating for all. For a full list of activities, visit http://www.christmasonmain.com/event-schedule.html.
Dec. 5
Chillin' On Chestnut: 11 a.m. Santa and his friends will be arriving on a fire truck at Chestnut Street, Boyertown. Come early to write a letter to St. Nick at the YMCA table and then hop into line for your visit with Santa. There will be Santa's workshop, games, crafts, and activities provided by participating local churches and nonprofits. Enjoy holiday music provided by the Boyertown Alumni Band at the Christmas Tree. Hot dogs and hot chocolate courtesy of the Salvation Army. Questions or to be an event sponsor, contact the Building A Better Boyertown Office at 610-369-3054 or email at Manager@boyertownpa.org.
HONEY BROOK COMMUNITY LIBRARY
Story Time with Miss Jennifer: on Facebook Live on Wednesdays. “Like” on Facebook at Honey Brook Community Library for more details. Pick up Story Time craft packets at library for 10-week session. Watch live or at any time after it is posted. For more information call the library at 610-273-3303 or email jspade@ccls.org.
