Jan. 31
Groundhog Day for Youth Virtual Event: The Pennsylvania German Zammelaaf hosts a virtual Grundsau Daag fer Yunge (Groundhog Day for Youth) event on its Facebook page. Learn about the Pennsylvania German (Dutch) language and Groundhog Day traditions. Download games, crafts, activity sheets and a video about Groundhog Day. Go to the PA German Zammelaaf Facebook page beginning Jan. 31. This is the second annual Groundhog Day celebration. Due to COVID concerns, an in-person event is not possible this year. For more information, contact zammelaaf@gmail.com.
Feb. 3
Power of Attorney – What You Need to Know: 4 p.m. Berks Encore virtual presentation by William Blumer, certified elder law attorney, and Katie Rex, Berks Encore Care + Aging Life Care Manager. Hear about guardianship, power of attorney and other important elder law issues. Sign up by calling 484-577-4243 or email becareplus@berksencore.org.
March 20
Caernarvon Fire Company Drive-Thru Turkey Supper Fundraiser: gates open at 12:45 p.m. at Caernarvon Fire Company, 2145 Main St., Narvon. Drive-thru pickup starts at 1 p.m. Drive-Thru only meals are $17 per meal. Includes turkey, filling, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, corn, pepper cabbage, dinner roll, cranberry sauce, peaches, Whoopie Pie, bottled water. To order meals, call 717-445-7310.
HONEY BROOK COMMUNITY LIBRARY
Story Time with Miss Jennifer: on Facebook Live on Wednesdays this winter starting at 10 a.m. “Like” us on Facebook at Honey Brook Community Library for more details and to be able to see the live story time. Story Time craft packets can be picked up at the back door of the library for the winter session. You can watch live or at any time after it is posted. Winter session is Jan. 6 to Feb. 24. For preschool age, but appropriate for all ages. For more information call the library at 610-273-3303 or email jspade@ccls.org.
