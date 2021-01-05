Jan. 13
Free presentation - Beating the winter blues: Feelings of sadness may be hard to shake this time of year, but you can beat those winter blues. To learn how, join Keystone Villa at Douglassville and Southeastern Health Care at Home for a free presentation via Zoom on Jan. 13 at 3 p.m. Seniors are at a higher risk for seasonal affective disorder (SAD), a form of depression that cycles with the seasons. Learn what signs to look for and what you can do to combat those winter blues, so you can get back to feeling your best, again. Call Ann at 610-385-2030 by Jan. 12 to receive Zoom link.
Jan. 16
Gospel Concert by Elvis impersonator Jeff Krick Sr.: 6:30 p.m. at Kissinger’s Church, 715 Berkshire Blvd., Wyomissing. The concert is in-person (socially distanced) or watch livestreamed on YouTube at “Kissinger’s Church.”
Jan. 17
Homemade Pulled Pork Take-Out Drive-Thru Dinner: noon until sold out at the Kutztown Grange Hall, Kemp Street and James Alley, Kutztown. Dinner Includes 1/3 pulled pork, Kaiser roll, homemade mac & cheese, baked beans, applesauce and homemade BBQ sauce on side. Adults $10 per meal. Drive thru take-out dinners only. Pre-Orders will be accepted until Jan. 8, but not required. All pre-orders must be picked up by 3 p.m. Baked goods available to purchase. For pre-orders call Nancy at 60-763-3063 or Oletha at 610-395-3889.
Jan. 20
Caregiver Support Group: 3 to 4:30 p.m. via phone and/or online on the third Wednesday each month. The Heritage of Green Hills, a healthy lifeplan community in Shillington, hosts its January support group for caregivers of individuals suffering from dementia, as well as other debilitating diseases. Held in conjunction with the Alzheimer's Association Delaware Valley Chapter, sessions are free and open to the public. Attend virtually or via phone only. To register, visit http://bit.ly/Jan21Caregiver or call 800-272-3900. To learn more about the group, contact Melissa Oley at 484-755-3228 or email moley@heritagegh.com.
HONEY BROOK COMMUNITY LIBRARY
Story Time with Miss Jennifer: on Facebook Live on Wednesdays this winter starting at 10 a.m. “Like” us on Facebook at Honey Brook Community Library for more details and to be able to see the live story time. Story Time craft packets can be picked up at the back door of the library for the winter session. You can watch live or at any time after it is posted. Winter session is Jan. 6 to Feb. 24. For preschool age, but appropriate for all ages. For more information call the library at 610-273-3303 or email jspade@ccls.org.
SUBMIT EVENTS
Send event listings to lmitchell@berksmontnews.com about 2 weeks in advance.