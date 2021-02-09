Feb. 17
Caregiver Support Group: 3 to 4 p.m. via phone and/or online. Hosted by The Heritage of Green Hills, a healthy lifeplan community in Shillington, for caregivers of individuals suffering from dementia, as well as other debilitating diseases. Takes place on the third Wednesday of each month in conjunction with the Alzheimer's Association Delaware Valley Chapter. Sessions are free and open to the public. Participants may attend virtually or via phone only. To register, visit http://bit.ly/Feb2021Caregiver or call 800-272-3900. To learn more about the group, contact Melissa Oley at 484-755-3228 or email moley@heritagegh.com.
Virtual Town Hall: 4 to 5:30 p.m. Sponsored by Draw The Lines, League of Women Voters PA and Fair Districts PA on the topic of Redistricting State Legislative Boundaries - Drawing the Lines for the Next Decade. They will update on the proposed Legislative and Congressional Redistricting Act (LACRA). LACRA mandates transparency and creates opportunities for citizens to understand and validate mapping criteria and suggested maps. Register at https://actionnetwork.org/events/legislative-reapportionment-commission-town-hall?source=direct_link&.
Museum of the American Revolution guest talk: The Same Principle Lives in Us - People of African Descent in the American Revolution at 7 to 8 p.m. held via Zoom by Berks History Center. American Revolutionaries struggled with a key question - would the words of the Declaration of Independence, that "all men are created equal,” apply to all people? In this talk, hear the stories. Register at https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_cKAe9jAjR0Wr66lmvjnnwA.
Go Taste Berks: Feb. 22 to March 1, hosted by the Greater Reading Chamber Alliance. Visit GRCA member businesses with Go Taste Berks Passport to sample the best of Berks in the food, agriculture and hospitality industries. To enter to win one of three Go Experience Berks prizes, drop off or mail completed passport to GRCA by March 7. Passport holders will also receive a digital coupon book to be used at GRCA member businesses for the remainder of 2021. Registration required: $10 per passport. Register at greaterreading.org.
GriefShare Support Group: starts Feb. 23 at 7 p.m. at Petra Church, 565 Airport Road, New Holland. Meets for 13 weeks in Student Life Center, Room 406. Enter at South Entrance. Participants may join at any time. Sponsored by people who understand grief and want to offer comfort and encouragement through this difficult time, GriefShare is for those who have experienced painful losses, particularly the death of a spouse, child, family member, or friend. Each session begins with the showing of a DVD featuring an expert on a grief and recovery subject, followed by small group discussion. Topics include The Journey of Grief, the Lessons of Grief, Grief and Your Relationships, and Complicating Factors. No cost to participate; workbooks are free. Register at petra.church/registration or contact Pastor Titus Kauffman at 717-354-5394 or titusk@petra.church. Drop-ins welcome.
Friends of Mifflin Community Library "Celebrate Spring" fundraiser: 6" pot of pansies in mixed colors. $8 each. Orders taken at Mifflin Community Library, 6 Philadelphia Ave., Shillington. Order deadline is March 20. Pickup is March 27 at the library. 610-777-3911.
Caernarvon Fire Company Drive-Thru Turkey Supper Fundraiser: gates open at 12:45 p.m. at Caernarvon Fire Company, 2145 Main St., Narvon. Drive-thru pickup starts at 1 p.m. Drive-Thru only meals are $17 per meal. Includes turkey, filling, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, corn, pepper cabbage, dinner roll, cranberry sauce, peaches, Whoopie Pie, bottled water. To order meals, call 717-445-7310.
HONEY BROOK COMMUNITY LIBRARY
Story Time with Miss Jennifer: on Facebook Live on Wednesdays this winter starting at 10 a.m. “Like” us on Facebook at Honey Brook Community Library for more details and to be able to see the live story time. Story Time craft packets can be picked up at the back door of the library for the winter session. You can watch live or at any time after it is posted. Winter session is Jan. 6 to Feb. 24. For preschool age, but appropriate for all ages. For more information call the library at 610-273-3303 or email jspade@ccls.org.
