Tri-Valley Cheer Club
Egg Your Yard Tri-Valley Cheer Club fundraiser: wake up Easter morning to a yard covered with candy filled egg. Club can hide, scatter eggs or add $8 to be placed in a basket and left on porch with a note from the Easter Bunny (all of Berks, some of Chester and Montgomery). VENMO payment is preferred. Payment must be made in advance. Email tvcheerclub@gmail.com or call 302-530-3189.
Cash Raffle drawing: will be held on April 10 live on Tri-Valley Cheer Club Facebook page. Get tickets from a Tri-Valley Twister Cheerleader or email tvcheerclub@gmail.com. Four cash prizes will be awarded in the amount of $50 to $350.
Petra Church, 565 Airport Road, New Holland
Good Friday Service: April 2, 7 p.m., onsite and online. Includes worship songs, storytelling, video and communion. Designed for the whole family, but childcare will be available from birth through pre-K. Service will be streamed through the Petra App, Facebook, YouTube, and www.petra.church/live.
Easter Celebration Services: April 4 at 9 and 11 a.m. will include joyful worship, a children’s choir, and a message by Lead Pastor Brian Coles. A separate service for children in K through Grade 4 will be provided, as well as childcare for children from birth through pre-K. Spanish translation will be available at 11 a.m. service. Services will be streamed through the Petra App, Facebook, YouTube, and www.petra.church/live.
Safety Checks
Free Vessel Safety Checks: April 10 from 8 a.m. to noon at Promenade at Exeter Plaza, 3925 Perkiomen Ave., Reading (Exeter Township). Safety checks for kayaks, canoes, jet skis, power and sail boats. Sponsored by U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary.
Honey Brook Community Library
An Evening of Jazz: Join us at the Honey Brook Community Library for an evening of Jazz music featuring the Pequea Valley Jazz Ensemble on April 22 at 7 p.m. Rain date April 29. Music performed by the Pequea Valley High School Jazz Ensemble. This is an outdoor event located in the library pavilion and front yard. Bring your own lawn chair. Masks must be worn and social distancing needs to be maintained. This event is for all ages. For more information about this event, call the library at 610-273-330 or email jspade@ccls.org.
Story Time with Miss Jennifer Goes Virtual: Story Time with Miss Jennifer will be on Facebook Live on Wednesdays this winter starting at 10 a.m. “Like” us on Facebook at Honey Brook Community Library for more details and to be able to see the live story time. Story Time craft packets can be picked up at the back door of the library for the winter session. Watch live or at any time after posted. Spring session is April 7 to May 26. For preschool age, but appropriate for all ages. For more information call the library at 610-273-3303 or email jspade@ccls.org.
Sewing with Ms. Nancy: This program returns in person, starting on March 19 at 6 to 8 p.m. at the Honey Brook Community Library and will run every Friday. Ms. Nancy will help you with basic sewing skills or chose a pattern or project from the Library’s many sewing books. We have five sewing machines at the library or bring your own. Masks are required. Limited to 6 patrons. To register or for more information call 610-273-3303 or email jspade@ccls.org.
SUBMIT EVENTS
