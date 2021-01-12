Jan. 20
Caregiver Support Group: 3 to 4:30 p.m. via phone and/or online on third Wednesday each month. Hosted by The Heritage of Green Hills, a healthy lifeplan community in Shillington, for caregivers of individuals suffering from dementia, as well as other debilitating diseases. Held in conjunction with the Alzheimer's Association Delaware Valley Chapter, sessions are free and open to the public. Attend virtually or via phone only. To register, visit http://bit.ly/Jan21Caregiver or call 800-272-3900. To learn more, contact Melissa Oley at 484-755-3228 or email moley@heritagegh.com.
Jan. 23
Lecture on Type 2 Diabetes: 11 a.m. lecture presented by Dr. Clorinda Forte Katz in person at Kissinger’s Church, 715 Berkshire Blvd, Wyomissing or Livestreamed on Kissinger’s YouTube channel. Social distancing observed.
Jan. 31
Groundhog Day for Youth Virtual Event: The Pennsylvania German Zammelaaf hosts a virtual Grundsau Daag fer Yunge (Groundhog Day for Youth) event on its Facebook page. Learn about the Pennsylvania German (Dutch) language and Groundhog Day traditions. Download games, crafts, activity sheets and a video about Groundhog Day. Go to the PA German Zammelaaf Facebook page beginning Jan. 31. This is the second annual Groundhog Day celebration. Due to COVID concerns, an in-person event is not possible this year. For more information, contact zammelaaf@gmail.com.
Feb. 3
Power of Attorney – What You Need to Know: 4 p.m. Berks Encore virtual presentation by William Blumer, certified elder law attorney, and Katie Rex, Berks Encore Care + Aging Life Care Manager. Hear about guardianship, power of attorney and other important elder law issues. Sign up by calling 484-577-4243 or email becareplus@berksencore.org.
HONEY BROOK COMMUNITY LIBRARY
Story Time with Miss Jennifer: on Facebook Live on Wednesdays this winter starting at 10 a.m. “Like” us on Facebook at Honey Brook Community Library for more details and to be able to see the live story time. Story Time craft packets can be picked up at the back door of the library for the winter session. You can watch live or at any time after it is posted. Winter session is Jan. 6 to Feb. 24. For preschool age, but appropriate for all ages. For more information call the library at 610-273-3303 or email jspade@ccls.org.
