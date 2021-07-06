July 22 & 23
Old Time Gospel Radio Hour: 7 p.m. July 22 & 23 at Garden Spot Village in the Chapel. Servant Stage performs gospel favorites, hymns, and old-time radio comedy. This uplifting original show is sure to entertain the whole family. Pay-what-you-will admission. www.gardenspotvillage.org
July 24
Airing of the Quilts: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Inspired by the pioneer tradition of airing quilts by hanging quilts on bushes and trees, the Garden Spot Village Quilters will host their first Airing of the Quilts. Walk, ride or drive through the Garden Spot Village community to view quilts displayed around campus. Stop by the Outdoor Pavilion for a Pop-Up Quilt Sale. Rain date July 31. www.gardenspotvillage.org
July 24
OneRunTogether’s Ready Set Glow! 5K Race: 9 p.m. at Honeybrook Golf Club, 1422 Cambridge Road, Honey Brook. Run on illuminated golf cart paths with glow necklaces and bracelets. Profits local cancer patients in need. www.oneruntogether.org or 484-844-1249.
July 25
Petra Church’s 12th Annual Cruise In: 1 to 4 p.m., rain or shine, Petra Church, 565 Airport Road, New Holland, about a mile south of Route 23 by way of Kinzer Avenue or Ranck Road. More than 200 cars, trucks, motorcycles, rat rods, and semi-trucks. Food and beverages for sale from New Holland Coffee Company, The Fry Shack, The Crazy Train, and Lickity Split. Family-oriented event featuring music, door prizes. Admission is free.Visit www.petra.church or call the church at 717-354-5394.
July 31
Pop Up Art Show & Sale: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Garden Spot Village Indoor Park. The Artist-in-Friends group hosts a Pop Up Art Show & Sale of handcrafted gifts, paintings and more. www.gardenspotvillage.org
Aug. 7
Bus trip to Peddler’s Village: Join Manor at Market Square for a senior bus trip to celebrate National Peach Month at Peddler’s Village on Aug. 7. Bus departs at 8:30 a.m. from Market Square senior living community, 803 Penn St., Reading, and returns by 4:30 p.m. Celebrate all things peach from outdoor carts and inside restaurants, sidewalks lined with bargains. Continental breakfast and snack provided by Manor at Market Square. $20 per person, includes round-trip transportation. RSVP by July 26 with Jill at 610-790-1707 or email jreinheimer@manoratms.com.
Mondays
Let’s pitch horseshoes: Monday mornings at New Holland Park. We meet at 9:30 a.m. at the horseshoe pits. For information, call Tom Decker 717-872-5202 or Bruce at 717-371-9020.
Honey Brook Community Library
Tails & Tales Summer Reading Program June 5 to Aug 7: Pick up Summer Reading package at Library, register, and start reading. Bring in reading log weekly and earn raffle tickets for prizes. Bring in a non-expired canned food item each week for the Honey Brook Food Pantry for 1 extra raffle ticket. Bring in a donation for local pet shelters each week and earn 1 extra raffle ticket. Follow us Facebook for more information. Visit https://www.honeybrooklibrary.org/.
Family Science in the Shade: Tuesdays June 29 - Aug 3 at 6 p.m. For grades 1 – 6. Bring the family for fun science activities outside in library pavilion. Registration required. Masks required.
Stories in the Shade with Miss Jennifer: Wednesdays June 30 - Aug. 7 at 10 a.m. For families. Stories, songs and crafts outside in library back yard when weather permits. Bring a blanket. All ages welcome! Registration required.
Sewing with Ms. Nancy: Fridays at 6 to 8 p.m. For ages 12 through adult. Make variety of sewing projects with Ms. Nancy. Registration required. Masks required.
