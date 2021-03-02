March
Egg Your Yard Tri-Valley Cheer Club fundraiser event: wake up Easter morning to a yard covered with candy filled egg. Tri-Valley Cheer Club can hide them, scatter them or add $8 to be placed in a basket and left on porch with a note from the Easter Bunny. VENMO payment is preferred and payment must be made in advance. The Club will go to all of Berks County, some of Chester County, and some of Montgomery County. Email tvcheerclub@gmail.com to sign up and to ask any questions. Or call 302-530-3189. A Cash Raffle drawing will be held on April 10 live on Tri-Valley Cheer Club Facebook page. To get your raffle find your Favorite Tri-Valley Twister Cheerleader or reach out to the club at tvcheerclub@gmail.com. Four cash prizes will be awarded in the amount of $50 to $350.
March 11
Senior Connections: at Conestoga Mennonite Church, 2770 Main St., Morgantown. Lunch and fellowship at noon followed by a program at 1 p.m. Phill Hunsberger from Blue Mountain MTM Stoneware will demonstrate pottery making. With a passion for ceramics for over 50 years, he does stoneware, pottery, and salt glazed items.
March 16
FOX Rehab education series - Caring for Alzheimer’s or dementia: Join Manor at Market Square and FOX Rehabilitation via Zoom for The Power of Exercise at 1 p.m. Muscles don’t get dementia. Beginning or maintaining an exercise routine can improve your loved one’s well-being and reduce challenging behaviors. Clinicians from FOX Rehabilitation will discuss exercising can prevent depression, wandering, balance issues, sleep disruption, and more. To receive Zoom link, contact Jill at 610-373-0800 or JReinheimer@manoratms.com.
March 17
Caregiver Support Group: 3 to 4:30 p.m. via phone and online for caregivers of individuals suffering from dementia, as well as other debilitating diseases. Hosted by The Heritage of Green Hills, a healthy lifeplan community in Shillington, group takes place on third Wednesday of each month. Held in conjunction with the Alzheimer's Association Delaware Valley Chapter, sessions are free and open to the public. Attend virtually or via phone only. To register, visit http://bit.ly/MarchCaregiver or call 800-272-3900. To learn more, call Melissa Oley at 484-755-3228 or email moley@heritagegh.com.
March 20
Friends of Mifflin Community Library "Celebrate Spring" fundraiser: 6" pot of pansies in mixed colors. $8 each. Orders taken at Mifflin Community Library, 6 Philadelphia Ave., Shillington. Order deadline is March 20. Pickup is March 27 at the library. 610-777-3911.
March 20
Caernarvon Fire Company Drive-Thru Turkey Supper Fundraiser: gates open at 12:45 p.m. Drive-thru pickup starts at 1 p.m. Drive-Thru only meals are $17 per meal. Includes Turkey, Filling, Mashed Potatoes, Gravy, Green Beans, Corn, Pepper Cabbage, Dinner Roll, Cranberry Sauce, Peaches, Whoopie Pie, Bottled Water.
March 20
Pa. German Zammelaaf Virtual Event: March 20 to 27 virtual event, held in place of annual in-person event, on Pennsylvania German Zammelaaf Facebook page. Historian Lynn Otto presents ‘A Walk With Conrad Weiser.’ Doug Madenford and Chris LaRose give a live presentation on ‘Ask a PA Dutchman’ on March 20 at 1 p.m. (video can be viewed until March 27). Eppes fer Yunge (Something for Youth) includes crafts, activity, stories and songs. For more information, email zammelaaf@gmail.com.
March 21
Literatour Berks Author Zoom with Brianna Caplan Sayres: 4 p.m. Family friendly! Author Brianna Caplan Sayres discusses her children's book “Asteroid Goldberg.” This program is held in cooperation with the Jewish Federation of Reading/Berks, Sinking Spring Public Library, and the PJ Library. To register, visit www.readingjewishcommunity.org/home/literatour.
April 10
Free Vessel Safety Checks: 8 a.m. to noon at Promenade at Exeter Plaza, 3925 Perkiomen Ave., Reading (Exeter Township). Safety checks for kayaks, canoes, jet skis, power and sail boats. Sponsored by U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary.
SUBMIT EVENTS
Send event listings: to lmitchell@berksmontnews.com about 2 weeks in advance.