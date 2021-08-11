Aug. 20
"Three Little Pigs" children's opera: 4 p.m. free 40-minute musical performance on steps of Reading Public Library, 100 S. 5th Street. Berks Opera collaborates with Yocum Institute for Arts Education and the Reading Public Library for a free Berks Jazz Fest local performance. Music by W.A. Mozart and text by John Davies. Rain date is Aug. 21.
Sept. 18
Fall Festival: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, 5 Brooke Manor, Birdsboro. Pig roast, chicken dinners, funnel cake, apple dumplings, cotton candy, soft pretzels and popcorn. Moon bounce, train ride, dunking booth and numerous games for children will line the church driveway. Live music all afternoon. Bingo and silent auction baskets inside fellowship hall. New is a corn-hole tournament.
Mondays
Let’s pitch horseshoes: Monday mornings at New Holland Park. We meet at 9:30 a.m. at the horseshoe pits. For information, call Tom Decker 717-872-5202 or Bruce at 717-371-9020.
Honey Brook Community Library
Sewing with Ms. Nancy: Fridays at 6 to 8 p.m. For ages 12 through adult. Make variety of sewing projects with Ms. Nancy. Registration required. Masks required.
SUBMIT EVENTS
Send event listings: to lmitchell@berksmontnews.com about 2 weeks in advance.