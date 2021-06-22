June 30
Patriot Night: 6 p.m. Kissinger’s Church, Wyomissing. Guest speaker is from The John Birch Society.
July 1
GFRC Open Point Show: 9 a.m. at Good Fellowship Riding Club, 724 Monocacy Creek Road, Birdsboro. www.goodellowshipridingclub.com
July 8
Pain management series: free, informative three-part series on pain management in person 6:30 p.m. at Keystone Villa at Douglassville, 1180 Ben Franklin Highway E. There are safer alternatives for alleviating pain and discomfort than using narcotics, which often have serious side effects. Options like over-the-counter medication and therapies can be effective pain management treatments. Learn more from board-certified physician assistant Kathryn Waverka from Performance Spine and Sports Physicians P.C. Seating is limited to ensure social distancing; masks required. To reserve a spot, call Tina at 610-385-5000.
July 10
St. John's 11th Annual Car Show: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. rain or shine at 1035 Old River Road, Birdsboro (Robeson Twp.). All makes, models and years of cars and trucks, $100 cash grand prize. Craft vendors, flea market, 50/50 drawing, trophies, kids games, Belgian sheepdog demonstration, Chinese auction, DJ, food, baked goods. Proceeds benefit Veterans Making a Difference and St. John's Lutheran Church. Registration $10, non-food vendor space $10 must bring own table. 610-582-3655 or 610-823-2730
Mondays
Let’s pitch horseshoes: Monday mornings at New Holland Park. We meet at 9:30 a.m. at the horseshoe pits. For information, call Tom Decker 717-872-5202 or Bruce at 717-371-9020.
Honey Brook Community Library
Tails & Tales Summer Reading Program June 5 to Aug 7: Pick up Summer Reading package at Library, register, and start reading. Bring in reading log weekly and earn raffle tickets for prizes. Bring in a non-expired canned food item each week for the Honey Brook Food Pantry for 1 extra raffle ticket. Bring in a donation for local pet shelters each week and earn 1 extra raffle ticket. Follow us Facebook for more information. Visit https://www.honeybrooklibrary.org/.
Family Science in the Shade: Tuesdays June 29 - Aug 3 at 6 p.m. For grades 1 – 6. Bring the family for fun science activities outside in library pavilion. Registration required. Masks required.
Stories in the Shade with Miss Jennifer: Wednesdays June 30 - Aug. 7 at 10 a.m. For families. Stories, songs and crafts outside in library back yard when weather permits. Bring a blanket. All ages welcome! Registration required.
Sewing with Ms. Nancy: Fridays at 6 to 8 p.m. For ages 12 through adult. Make variety of sewing projects with Ms. Nancy. Registration required. Masks required.
SUBMIT EVENTS
Send event listings: to lmitchell@berksmontnews.com about 2 weeks in advance.