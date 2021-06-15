June 26
Live Reveal Library Event: 2 p.m. at Village Library of Morgantown, 207 N. Walnut St., Morgantown. Reveal as Berks County Public Libraries becomes first in state to introduce EnChroma colorblind glasses free for public use. Meet three local participants as they experience EnChroma colorblind glasses for first time. RSVP June 18 to libadmin@berks.lib.pa.us. Light refreshments provided.
June 30
Patriot Night: 6 p.m. Kissinger’s Church, Wyomissing. Guest speaker is from The John Birch Society.
July 10
St. John's 11th Annual Car Show: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. rain or shine at 1035 Old River Road, Birdsboro (Robeson Twp.). All makes, models and years of cars and trucks, $100 cash grand prize. Craft vendors, flea market, 50/50 drawing, trophies, kids games, Belgian sheepdog demonstration, Chinese auction, DJ, food, baked goods. Proceeds benefit Veterans Making a Difference and St. John's Lutheran Church. Registration $10, non-food vendor space $10 must bring own table. 610-582-3655 or 610-823-2730
Mondays
Let’s pitch horseshoes: Monday mornings at New Holland Park. We meet at 9:30 a.m. at the horseshoe pits. For information, call Tom Decker 717-872-5202 or Bruce at 717-371-9020.
Honey Brook Community Library
Tails & Tales Summer Reading Program June 5 to Aug 7: Pick up Summer Reading package at Library, register, and start reading. Bring in reading log weekly and earn raffle tickets for prizes. Bring in a non-expired canned food item each week for the Honey Brook Food Pantry for 1 extra raffle ticket. Bring in a donation for local pet shelters each week and earn 1 extra raffle ticket. Follow us Facebook for more information. Visit https://www.honeybrooklibrary.org/.
Animal Sleepover June 28: Drop off a labeled “stuffed friend” at the library on between 1 and 6 p.m. for an Animal Sleepover. Pictures will be posted of their adventures on Facebook. Pickup time is June 29 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. For all ages.
Family Science in the Shade: Tuesdays June 29 - Aug 3 at 6 p.m. For grades 1 – 6. Bring the family for fun science activities outside in library pavilion. Registration required. Masks required.
Stories in the Shade with Miss Jennifer: Wednesdays June 30 - Aug. 7 at 10 a.m. For families. Stories, songs and crafts outside in library back yard when weather permits. Bring a blanket. All ages welcome! Registration required.
Sewing with Ms. Nancy: Fridays at 6 to 8 p.m. For ages 12 through adult. Make variety of sewing projects with Ms. Nancy. Registration required. Masks required.
