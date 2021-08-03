Aug. 12
Low Vision Support Group: 3 p.m. in the Garden Towers at Garden Spot Village, 433 S. Kinzer Ave., New Holland. Dr. Jonathon D. Andrews, O.D., F.A.A.O., will answer questions. Group is designed to provide information and support to enhance independence for those with any kind of visual losses. Free and open to the public. Call Mary Beth Villafane, independent living social worker, at 717-355-6010.
Aug. 12
Senior Connections: at Conestoga Mennonite Church. Noon lunch followed by Children’s Talent Show by children ages 2-12.
Aug. 13
Red Cross Blood Drive: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Brick Lane Community Church, 52 S. Brick Lane, Elverson. Walk-ins welcome, or make appointment at https://www.redcrossblood.org/ or 1-800-RED-CROSS.
Aug. 13 & 14
Fox Music in Morgantown: presents student performance of Disney’s “The Lion King, Jr.” on Aug. 13 at 6 p.m. and Aug. 14 at 2:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. at Sts. Constantine & Helen Creek Orthodox Church, 1001 E. Wyomissing Blvd., Reading. Tickets $10 at FoxMusicDen.com.
Aug. 14
Magnifest, an Outdoor Music Festival: at St. Mary of Providence Center featuring local artists, food, prayer and vendors on the grounds of the Historic Potts Mansion. Aug. 14 from 4 to 10 p.m. Tickets $10 in advance or $15 at door. Visit stmaryprov.org to purchase tickets, check out line-up of artists and for more information. Follow MagniFest on instagram at magnifest.stmarys.
Mondays
Let’s pitch horseshoes: Monday mornings at New Holland Park. We meet at 9:30 a.m. at the horseshoe pits. For information, call Tom Decker 717-872-5202 or Bruce at 717-371-9020.
Honey Brook Community Library
Sewing with Ms. Nancy: Fridays at 6 to 8 p.m. For ages 12 through adult. Make variety of sewing projects with Ms. Nancy. Registration required. Masks required.
