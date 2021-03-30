Tri-Valley Cheer Club
Cash Raffle drawing: will be held on April 10 live on Tri-Valley Cheer Club Facebook page. Get tickets from a Tri-Valley Twister Cheerleader or email tvcheerclub@gmail.com. Four cash prizes will be awarded in the amount of $50 to $350.
Safety Checks
Free Vessel Safety Checks: April 10 from 8 a.m. to noon at Promenade at Exeter Plaza, 3925 Perkiomen Ave., Reading (Exeter Township). Safety checks for kayaks, canoes, jet skis, power and sail boats. Sponsored by U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary.
Southeast PA Regional Forum
Virtual forum on prison gerrymandering: A series of six virtual (Zoom) regional forums on prison gerrymandering April 6, 7 to 8:30 p.m. Hosted by Fair Districts PA, the League of Women Voters of Pennsylvania, Decarcerate PA, the Abolitionist Law Center, Straight Ahead, Free the Ballot, Urban League of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Council of Churches Advocacy and the ACLU - Pennsylvania. Events are open to the public, without charge, but registration is required. Register at FairDistrictsPA.com/events.
Honey Brook Community Library
An Evening of Jazz: Join us at the Honey Brook Community Library for an evening of Jazz music featuring the Pequea Valley Jazz Ensemble on April 22 at 7 p.m. Rain date April 29. Music performed by the Pequea Valley High School Jazz Ensemble. This is an outdoor event located in the library pavilion and front yard. Bring your own lawn chair. Masks must be worn and social distancing needs to be maintained. This event is for all ages. For more information about this event, call the library at 610-273-330 or email jspade@ccls.org.
Story Time with Miss Jennifer Goes Virtual: Story Time with Miss Jennifer will be on Facebook Live on Wednesdays this winter starting at 10 a.m. “Like” us on Facebook at Honey Brook Community Library for more details and to be able to see the live story time. Story Time craft packets can be picked up at the back door of the library for the winter session. Watch live or at any time after posted. Spring session is April 7 to May 26. For preschool age, but appropriate for all ages. For more information call the library at 610-273-3303 or email jspade@ccls.org.
Sewing with Ms. Nancy: in person, 6 to 8 p.m. at the Honey Brook Community Library and will run every Friday. Ms. Nancy will help you with basic sewing skills or chose a pattern or project from the Library’s many sewing books. We have five sewing machines at the library or bring your own. Masks are required. Limited to 6 patrons. To register or for more information call 610-273-3303 or email jspade@ccls.org.
Senior Connections
April 8: Robert Hamsher will share at Senior Connections at Conestoga Mennonite Church, 2779 Main St., Morgantown. Following lunch at noon, Robert will lead a bluegrass, folk, and gospel music program using a variety of musical instruments including fiddle, banjo, ukulele, guitar, and autoharp. He can also play the mountain dulcimer, clarinet, flute, trumpet, Djembe (African drum), and the Cajon (from Peru). This event is for everyone age 55+. Any questions call 610-286-9124.
Online Caregiver Support Group
April 21: 3 to 4:30 p.m. The Heritage of Green Hills, a healthy lifeplan community in Shillington, hosts its April support group for caregivers of individuals suffering from dementia, as well as other debilitating diseases, via phone and/or online. The monthly caregiver support group takes place on the third Wednesday of each month. Held in conjunction with the Alzheimer's Association Delaware Valley Chapter, sessions are free and open to the public. Attend virtually or via phone only. To register, visit http://bit.ly/April2021Caregiver or call 800-272-3900. To learn more about the group, contact Melissa Oley at 484-755-3228 or email moley@heritagegh.com.
