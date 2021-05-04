May 13
Senior Connections: noon at Conestoga Mennonite Church, 2779 Main Street, Morgantown. All those 55 and over are invited for a meal and program. Chalk artist Cora Hurst will present a drawing with a story. She has been doing this since she was a young girl. This is a time of fellowship and enjoyment.
May 16
Designer Bag Bingo fundraiser for Special Olympics PA: at the Reading Leiderkranz, 143 Spook Lane, Reading. Doors open at noon and bingo starts at 1 p.m. The event will be held outside under pavilions, so it will occur rain or shine. To purchase tickets, call Don at 484-345-0546.
May 22
Chalk Talk by Elva Hurst: 6 p.m. at Kissinger’s Church, Wyomissing. Refreshments afterwards. Freewill offering.
Mondays
Let’s pitch horseshoes: Monday mornings at New Holland Park. We meet at 9:30 a.m. at the horseshoe pits. For information, call Tom Decker 717-872-5202 or Bruce at 717-371-9020.
Honey Brook Community Library
Story Time with Miss Jennifer Goes Virtual: Story Time with Miss Jennifer will be on Facebook Live on Wednesdays this winter starting at 10 a.m. “Like” us on Facebook at Honey Brook Community Library for more details and to be able to see the live story time. Story Time craft packets can be picked up at the back door of the library for the winter session. Watch live or at any time after posted. Spring session is April 7 to May 26. For preschool age, but appropriate for all ages. For more information call the library at 610-273-3303 or email jspade@ccls.org.
Sewing with Ms. Nancy: in person, 6 to 8 p.m. at the Honey Brook Community Library and will run every Friday. Ms. Nancy will help you with basic sewing skills or chose a pattern or project from the Library’s many sewing books. We have five sewing machines at the library or bring your own. Masks are required. Limited to 6 patrons. To register or for more information call 610-273-3303 or email jspade@ccls.org.
Bird Night at the Honey Brook Community Library: Join us outside on May 11 at 6 p.m. for some bird facts and crafts, featuring the Longwood Garden Community Read book Ruby’s Birds. Planet Bee will join us to talk about ways to save our planet Earth. This event is sponsored by GIANT supermarkets. Masks required. Registration required. Call 610-273-3303 or email jspade@ccls.org.
Longwood Gardens Community Read Book Chat: join us at the Honey Brook Library for a Book Chat to discuss "The Home Place - Memoirs of a Colored Man's Love Affair with Nature" by J. Drew Lanham. Choose from two dates - May 25 at 11 a.m. or May 27 at 6 p.m. To register call 610-273-3303 or email jspade@ccls.org.
SUBMIT EVENTS
Send event listings: to lmitchell@berksmontnews.com about 2 weeks in advance