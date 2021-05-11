May 19
Online Caregiver Support Group: 3 to 4:30 p.m. virtually or via phone only. For caregivers of individuals suffering from dementia, as well as other debilitating diseases. Hosted by The Heritage of Green Hills, a healthy lifeplan community in Shillington in conjunction with the Alzheimer's Association Delaware Valley Chapter. Free and open to the public. To register, visit http://bit.ly/MayCaregiver2021 or call 800-272-3900. To learn more, contact Melissa Oley at 484-755-3228 or email moley@heritagegh.com.
May 22
Chalk Talk by Elva Hurst: 6 p.m. at Kissinger’s Church, Wyomissing. Refreshments afterwards. Freewill offering.
May 27
Virtual presentation on succulents: 1 p.m. via Zoom. with Manor at Market Square and guest expert from Riverview Gardens and Gifts. Care tips for various types of succulents, as well as how to create a low-maintenance indoor garden. All attendees will receive a Riverview gift card, courtesy of Manor at Market Square. RSVP to Jill by calling 610-790-1707 or email jreinheimer@manoratms.com.
June 19
Chicken BBQ Drive-Thru Pickup: 10 a.m. until sold out at Geigertown Fire Company, 3433 Hay Creek Road, Robeson Township. Dinner $12. To preorder and pay for meals visit Geigertown Fire Company’s Facebook page or www.geigertownfireco.com. All proceeds benefit the fire company.
Mondays
Let’s pitch horseshoes: Monday mornings at New Holland Park. We meet at 9:30 a.m. at the horseshoe pits. For information, call Tom Decker 717-872-5202 or Bruce at 717-371-9020.
Honey Brook Community Library
Story Time with Miss Jennifer Goes Virtual: Story Time with Miss Jennifer will be on Facebook Live on Wednesdays this winter starting at 10 a.m. “Like” us on Facebook at Honey Brook Community Library for more details and to be able to see the live story time. Story Time craft packets can be picked up at the back door of the library for the winter session. Watch live or at any time after posted. Spring session is April 7 to May 26. For preschool age, but appropriate for all ages. For more information call the library at 610-273-3303 or email jspade@ccls.org.
Sewing with Ms. Nancy: in person, 6 to 8 p.m. at the Honey Brook Community Library and will run every Friday. Ms. Nancy will help you with basic sewing skills or chose a pattern or project from the Library’s many sewing books. We have five sewing machines at the library or bring your own. Masks are required. Limited to 6 patrons. To register or for more information call 610-273-3303 or email jspade@ccls.org.
Longwood Gardens Community Read Book Chat: join us at the Honey Brook Library for a Book Chat to discuss "The Home Place - Memoirs of a Colored Man's Love Affair with Nature" by J. Drew Lanham. Choose from two dates - May 25 at 11 a.m. or May 27 at 6 p.m. To register call 610-273-3303 or email jspade@ccls.org.
The Friends of the Honey Brook Community Library Book Sale: June 5 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the back parking lot of the library. A bag or bags of paperback or hardback books may be purchased for a nominal fee, or purchase a reusable tote bag from the Friends. There is a selection of children’s books also.
