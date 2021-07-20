July 30
Friday Night Fun Show: 7 p.m. Good Fellowship Riding Club, 724 Monocacy Creek Road, Birdsboro. www.goodellowshpridingclub.com
July 30 & 31
Beauty and the Beast Jr.: presented by the Reading Community Players July 30 at 7 p.m. and July 31 at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. at Miller Center for the Performing Arts, Reading Area Community College. This will be the Center’s first paid ticket event on stage in over a year. All tickets $15 at millercenter.racc.edu. On July 31, ice cream by Great American Creamery sold in lobby 4:30 to 7 p.m. for both shows.
July 31
Pop Up Art Show & Sale: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Garden Spot Village Indoor Park. The Artist-in-Friends group hosts a Pop Up Art Show & Sale of handcrafted gifts, paintings and more. www.gardenspotvillage.org
Aug. 7
Bus trip to Peddler’s Village: Join Manor at Market Square for a senior bus trip to celebrate National Peach Month at Peddler’s Village on Aug. 7. Bus departs at 8:30 a.m. from Market Square senior living community, 803 Penn St., Reading, and returns by 4:30 p.m. Celebrate all things peach from outdoor carts and inside restaurants, sidewalks lined with bargains. Continental breakfast and snack provided by Manor at Market Square. $20 per person, includes round-trip transportation. RSVP by July 26 with Jill at 610-790-1707 or email jreinheimer@manoratms.com.
Aug. 8
Act 1 Productions performs “I Am Paul:” 1 p.m. at Kissinger’s Church, Wyomissing. The one-act play, adapted from scripture, opens with Paul as he waits to be put to death by Nero.
Aug. 8
Then Sings My Soul performs: 9:15 a.m. at Grace and Truth Fellowship, 201 Walnut St., Morgantown featuring vocal talents of Sarah Poague, Kat Prickett and Ric Zimmerman, with Katrina King on piano, all from Lancaster County. Highlighting historical moments in Rev. Billy Graham's ministry, program includes a look at the history behind over 30 of some of the most famous hymns - many of which were written as a result of tragic and trying circumstances. Program includes How Great Thou Art, Great is Thy Faithfulness, I’d Rather Have Jesus, His Eye is on the Sparrow, Amazing Grace, and an old-fashioned hymn sing. Public invited. No admission charge, but a free-will offering supports LeeP Productions in Strasburg and the Billy Graham Library. 610-241-7151, https://www.leepproductionsllc.com.
Mondays
Let’s pitch horseshoes: Monday mornings at New Holland Park. We meet at 9:30 a.m. at the horseshoe pits. For information, call Tom Decker 717-872-5202 or Bruce at 717-371-9020.
Honey Brook Community Library
Tails & Tales Summer Reading Program June 5 to Aug. 7: Pick up Summer Reading package at Library, register, and start reading. Bring in reading log weekly and earn raffle tickets for prizes. Bring in a non-expired canned food item each week for the Honey Brook Food Pantry for 1 extra raffle ticket. Bring in a donation for local pet shelters each week and earn 1 extra raffle ticket. Follow us Facebook for more information. Visit https://www.honeybrooklibrary.org/.
Family Science in the Shade: Tuesdays June 29 - Aug. 3 at 6 p.m. For grades 1 – 6. Bring the family for fun science activities outside in library pavilion. Registration required. Masks required.
Stories in the Shade with Miss Jennifer: Wednesdays June 30 - Aug. 7 at 10 a.m. For families. Stories, songs and crafts outside in library back yard when weather permits. Bring a blanket. All ages welcome! Registration required.
Sewing with Ms. Nancy: Fridays at 6 to 8 p.m. For ages 12 through adult. Make variety of sewing projects with Ms. Nancy. Registration required. Masks required.
