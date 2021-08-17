Sept. 18
Fall Festival: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, 5 Brooke Manor, Birdsboro. Pig roast, chicken dinners, funnel cake, apple dumplings, cotton candy, soft pretzels and popcorn. Moon bounce, train ride, dunking booth and numerous games for children will line the church driveway. Live music all afternoon. Bingo and silent auction baskets inside fellowship hall. New is a corn-hole tournament.
Oct. 2
Friends of Mifflin Community Library Bus Trip: to Grounds for Sculpture Gardens in New Jersey, Oct. 2. $50 plus site admission. 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Register at the Library, 6 Philadelphia Ave. in Shillington by Sept. 21. For more trip information, email friendsofmcl@yahoo.com.
Mondays
Let’s pitch horseshoes: Monday mornings at New Holland Park. We meet at 9:30 a.m. at the horseshoe pits. For information, call Tom Decker 717-872-5202 or Bruce at 717-371-9020.
Honey Brook Community Library
Story Time with Miss Jennifer: Enjoy stories, songs, and crafts at Library on Wednesdays and Thursdays, Sept. 15 to Dec. 1 at 10 a.m. Best suited for preschool ages 2 to 5, but all ages are welcome. For more information contact the Library at 610-273-3303 or email jspade@ccls.org.
Sewing with Ms. Nancy: Fridays 6 to 8 p.m. Ms. Nancy will help you with basic sewing skills or chose a pattern or project from the Library’s many sewing books. We have five sewing machines at the library or bring your own. To register or for more information call 610-273-3303 or email nconner@ccls.org.
Chatty Crafters: Thursdays 6 to 8 p.m. at the Library. Join us weekly for our knitting, crocheting and needlepoint crafts program. Bring your own supplies. For more information call 610-273-3303 or email jspade@ccls.org.
Dungeons and Dragons Club: Join us on the 1st & 3rd Saturday each month from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Library. Dungeons and Dragons Club is for ages 12 through young adult. To register call 610-273-3303 or email jspade@ccls.org.
Friends of the Honey Brook Community Library Book Sale: Sept. 18, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fill a bag for a small fee. Located in the back parking lot of the library.
Yard Sale spots: Honey Brook Community Library will once again be selling yard sale spot in the front yard of the library for Harmony Day on Sept. 18. For details, call the library at 610-273-3303 or stop in at the front desk.
