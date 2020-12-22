Dec. 26 to 31
Snowflake Express: From Dec. 26 through Dec. 31 at Colebrookdale Railroad, 64 S. Washington St., Boyertown. Trains have been reworked this year to be both virus-conscious and kid-approved. For ride times and ticket options, visit colebrookdalerailroad.com or call 610-367-0200.
Dec. 31
Free 4-H Art Spin Club: Registration deadline for the 4-H Expressive Arts Club of Lancaster County’s six-week free 4-H Art SPIN Club for ages 8-18 (as of Jan. 1, 2021). Held on Tuesdays Jan. 5 through Feb. 9, from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. virtually by Zoom. Guided exercises focus on learning and practicing new drawing techniques and matching them with observation skills in sketchbook exercises and finished drawings. There is no charge to attend. Register by Dec. 31, by contacting Patti VanBrederode at pev3@psu.edu or 717-394-6851. If your child is not in 4-H and would like to participate, contact Patti for details on registering with 4-H and filling out a new member packet.
Until Jan. 2
Carnival of Lights: extended through Jan. 2 at Gilbertsville Area Community Ambulance Service, 91 Jackson Road, Gilbertsville. Event benefits ambulance service. More than 200,000 Christmas lights and figurines. Walk through the Gingerbread Castle. Ride a model train around a 20-foot tall Christmas tree, or ride the Ferris wheel with over 8,000 lights all synchronized to holiday songs. Food includes hot chocolate, cookies, holiday decorated cupcakes, hamburgers, hot dogs, sausage sandwiches, funnel cakes, fried Oreo's and cotton candy. Crafters on site selling homemade holiday crafts. For dates, admission, hours and directions, visit www.carnival-of-lights.com.
HONEY BROOK COMMUNITY LIBRARY
Story Time with Miss Jennifer: on Facebook Live on Wednesdays. “Like” on Facebook at Honey Brook Community Library for more details. Pick up Story Time craft packets at library for 10-week session. Watch live or at any time after it is posted. For more information call the library at 610-273-3303 or email jspade@ccls.org.
