July 15
Caregiver Support Group: 3 p.m. at The Heritage of Green Hills will be online. Held on the 3rd Wednesday each month, this support group is for caregivers of individuals suffering from dementia, as well as other debilitating diseases, free and open to the public. To register, go to https://bit.ly/JulyCaregiver, or call 800-272-3900. To learn more about the group, contact Melissa Oley at 484-755-3228 or email moley@heritagegh.com.
July 16
Cancer Support Group Meeting: 7 p.m. at the Conestoga Mennonite Church, 2779 Main St., Morgantown. The support group will meet every Thursday at 7 p.m. for eight consecutive weeks. This is a new group forming for anyone who has had cancer or is currently battling with cancer. Men and women over age 18 are welcome to attend, no matter what cancer diagnosis you received. There is no need to face cancer alone. There is no fee to participate with the group. The group will observe social distancing and face masks are optional. For more information call Cheryl Heineman at 610-762-0002 or email cherylca@ptd.net. Or call the church at 610-286-9124.
July 19
Outdoor Historical and Inspirational Service: 6:30 p.m. at 1855 Allegheny Mennonite Meetinghouse, 39 Horning Road, Mohnton (near Alleghenyville). John L. Ruth, a leading historian, author and speaker who has contributed significantly to the understanding of Mennonite history, faith and culture over several decades, will speak on “Good News from Old Amsterdam”. He will talk about a large, carefully cataloged deposit of correspondence from the years of 1616-1784 that relates to the experience of the Mennonites from Switzerland and Germany who founded the Lancaster Mennonite community. Please bring a lawn chair and the Church and Sunday School Hymnal. For confirmation of the event, more information, or directions, contact Grace at jgsen@windstream.net or 717-278-8459.
July 24
OneRunTogether’s Jolly Jingle In July Virtual 5K/10K Race: held between 7 a.m. on Friday, July 24 and 7 p.m. on Sunday, July 26. All runners and walkers that register will receive a wrapped Christmas present in July! Benefits local cancer patients. Visit www.oneruntogether.org or call 484-844-1249.
July 26
Living God Lutheran Church, Honey Brook Take Out Chicken BBQ Meal: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Meal includes half chicken, baked potato, coleslaw, dinner roll, dessert and a drink. Take out only, curbside pickup. Call 610-273-9383 to place order or email to living.godlutheranchurch@gmail.com. Be sure to include your name, phone number and how many meals you wish to purchase.
Honey Brook Community Library
Open to the public Monday-Fridays 1 to 4 p.m. and Saturday 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Browsing for materials and public computer usage limited. Curbside pickup for books and materials will continue before and after open hours, place a hold for pickup at ccls.org. Mask are required inside building. Honey Brook Community Library Summer Reading Program has gone virtual. Registration is available for all ages at honeybrooklibrary.readsqared.com. Request a Summer Reading packet for curbside pickup. Call 610-273-3303.