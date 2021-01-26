Feb. 10
Ask the expert - The effects of COVID-19 on dementia: noon to 1 p.m. held via Zoom or phone by Chestnut Knoll. Isolation, increased confusion and disruption in daily routine can manifest into anger, depression and compulsive behaviors, causing care challenges. Expert in geriatric psychiatry, Dr. John Timko from DGR Behavioral Health LLC, discusses how to reduce stress and manage care through these challenging times. Register to receive Zoom link or conference number, call 610-473-8066.
Feb. 13
The Civil War Soldier’s Orphan’s Schools of PA: 10 to 11 a.m. held via Zoom by Berks History Center. Emeritist Archivist at Bethany's Children's Home, Carl Bloss, explores the hidden history of the Soldier's Orphans Schools implemented by the State of PA to care for and educate the many orphaned children of the Civil War. Register at https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_x1novz9XTCi4Fiq8gFFliA.
Feb. 18
Museum of the American Revolution guest talk: The Same Principle Lives in Us - People of African Descent in the American Revolution at 7 to 8 p.m. held via Zoom by Berks History Center. American Revolutionaries struggled with a key question - would the words of the Declaration of Independence, that "all men are created equal,” apply to all people? In this talk, hear the stories. Register at https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_cKAe9jAjR0Wr66lmvjnnwA.
Feb. 22
Go Taste Berks: Feb. 22 to March 1, hosted by the Greater Reading Chamber Alliance. Visit GRCA member businesses with Go Taste Berks Passport to sample the best of Berks in the food, agriculture and hospitality industries. To enter to win one of three Go Experience Berks prizes, drop off or mail completed passport to GRCA by March 7. Passport holders will also receive a digital coupon book to be used at GRCA member businesses for the remainder of 2021. Registration required: $10 per passport. Register at greaterreading.org.
March 20
Caernarvon Fire Company Drive-Thru Turkey Supper Fundraiser: gates open at 12:45 p.m. at Caernarvon Fire Company, 2145 Main St., Narvon. Drive-thru pickup starts at 1 p.m. Drive-Thru only meals are $17 per meal. Includes turkey, filling, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, corn, pepper cabbage, dinner roll, cranberry sauce, peaches, Whoopie Pie, bottled water. To order meals, call 717-445-7310.
HONEY BROOK COMMUNITY LIBRARY
Story Time with Miss Jennifer: on Facebook Live on Wednesdays this winter starting at 10 a.m. “Like” us on Facebook at Honey Brook Community Library for more details and to be able to see the live story time. Story Time craft packets can be picked up at the back door of the library for the winter session. You can watch live or at any time after it is posted. Winter session is Jan. 6 to Feb. 24. For preschool age, but appropriate for all ages. For more information call the library at 610-273-3303 or email jspade@ccls.org.
