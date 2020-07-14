July 24
OneRunTogether’s Jolly Jingle In July Virtual 5K/10K Race: held between 7 a.m. on Friday, July 24 and 7 p.m. on Sunday, July 26. All runners and walkers that register will receive a wrapped Christmas present in July! Benefits local cancer patients. Visit www.oneruntogether.org or call 484-844-1249.
July 25
Pop-Up Outdoor Books-in-a-Bag Sale: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Mifflin Community Library Parking Lot, 6 Philadelphia Ave., Shillington. Rain date Aug. 1. Help to support Mifflin Community Library. Buy a sealed bag of 10 children or 5 adult books for $5. Email friendsofmcl@yahoo.com for information.
July 25
Chicken BBQ Take Out Meal: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Meal includes half chicken, baked potato, coleslaw, dinner roll, dessert and a drink. Take out only, curbside pickup. Call 610-273-9383 to place order or email to living.godlutheranchurch@gmail.com. Be sure to include your name, phone number and how many meals you wish to purchase. Previously printed error for date of event. Correct date is July 25.
Honey Brook Community Library
Open to the public Monday-Fridays 1 to 4 p.m. and Saturday 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Browsing for materials and public computer usage limited. Curbside pickup for books and materials will continue before and after open hours, place a hold for pickup at ccls.org. Mask are required inside building. Honey Brook Community Library Summer Reading Program has gone virtual. Registration is available for all ages at honeybrooklibrary.readsqared.com. Request a Summer Reading packet for curbside pickup. Call 610-273-3303.