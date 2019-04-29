The Twin Valley Fire Department will be hosting the third Annual “Twin Valley Fire and Smoke Barbecue Competition” on Friday and Saturday, May 17 and 18 at Friendship Park, 3287 North St., Morgantown. This is a Kansas City Barbeque Society sanctioned event, where some of the best professional BBQ cooks in the Mid-Atlantic Region will go head-to-head in competition.
This year’s event will again include a “First Responders People’s Choice Wing Competition” on the evening of the May 17 beginning at 6 p.m. This event is sponsored by The Heritage Restaurant. Area fire companies, EMS, police, and veterans organizations will prepare their best wings for this competition. The public is invited to purchase tickets to participate in a blind judging process to sample each of the entries, and submit their vote for the best overall. Last year’s winner, Elverson-Honey Brook Area EMS, will be participating again, hoping to reclaim their title.
The professional and backyard teams will be pulling into town on Friday morning, May 17, to set up and start their cooking process. The professional teams are required to prepare and cook chicken, pork ribs, pork and beef brisket to be presented to the judges on Saturday afternoon. Backyard Teams are required only to cook chicken and pork ribs. Although the teams are not permitted to sell food to the public, they’re always open to friendly discussion, and are eager to provide any advice or answer any questions when asked.
The professional and backyard team’s entries are judged for appearance, taste and tenderness through a double-blind process, so that the judges have no idea what team’s samples land at their tables. Scores are calculated by category, and then by overall ranking to determine the winners. The 2018 Category Winners include Lo’ -N- Slo’ BBQ (chicken), Dante’s Inferno (pork ribs), Moon River BBQ (pork, perfect score), and Rhode Hog BBQ (beef brisket). The overall Reserve Grand Champion was Moon River BBQ, with Piggin’ Whiskey from Flourtown taking the overall Grand Champion and State Champion. Last year’s Backyard Grand Champion, Harco Loco BBQ, will be returning again this year to compete in the professional division.
This fundraising event will be open to the public, and local vendors will be on hand. Tickets will be available for purchase for numerous raffle baskets, and food and drink will be available for purchase.
The Kansas City Barbeque Society, a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting and enjoying barbeque, is the world's largest organization of barbeque and grilling enthusiasts with over 20,000 members worldwide.
Twin Valley Fire Department is a volunteer organization that services Caernarvon, New Morgan Borough, Elverson Borough, West Nantmeal, East Nantmeal, Warwick and surrounding areas. Additional information can be found at www.tvfd69.com.