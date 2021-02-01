The Twin Valley Rotary Club honored Twin Valley High School seniors Merzadee Jayde Buys and Kyle Haddock on Jan. 27 for their participation in extracurricular activities and outstanding academic achievement.
Merzadee Jayde Buys has been an upstanding student of Twin Valley for the last four years. She has been heavily involved in a plethora of leadership positions, such as being a student choreographer for the 2019-2020 musical.
Being a member of High School Heros, a club where students from the high school prepare lessons for the children at the elementary schools. Her proudest achievement is becoming Mini-THON president for the 2020-2021 school year.
As she enters the next chapter in her adult life, she plans to use the lessons she has learned in high school to benefit her while attending a four-year university and major in marketing. She wants to build a happy and successful future for herself and could not be more excited to start her journey.
Kyle Haddock is an innovative and charismatic person who always makes a point to do the right thing. Kyle is a hard-working student who has attended the Twin Valley School District from kindergarten through 12th grade.
He has enjoyed volunteering his time at the Twin Valley Food Bank for several years. Over the years he has played baseball, participated in Track and Field, and soccer but has found his true passion in the field of engineering.
Holding an officer position in the Technology Student Association for the past three years, Kyle has participated in a variety of events in TSA each year including CAD engineering, Scivis, board game design, dragster, CIM, and architecture design. He is also a member of the National Honors Society and has done many hours of community service to help throughout the community.
Kyle plans on attending Penn State University to study to become a mechanical engineer. He is going to attend the Berks campus in the fall and followed by two years at the main campus with hopes of earning a doctorate degree in a career as a mechanical engineer. He hopes to intern with a company in college that could one day lead into a full time position.
Looking forward to moving into the next step in life and exploring all the possibilities and opportunities that will arrive, he aspires to go into the field of engineering machines or vehicles since these are his passion.