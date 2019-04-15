On April 12 the Twin Valley Rotary club was proud to honor Twin Valley High School seniors Emily Yost and Trey Hill as their students of the month. The presentation was made at their weekly meeting. Emily and Trey were honored for their participation in extra-curricular activities and outstanding academic achievement.
Throughout her time at Twin Valley High School, Emily Yost has involved herself in a variety of academic, club, and community opportunities. Taking many AP and Honors courses each year, Emily’s hard work has paid off, as she is currently ninth in her class. Emily enjoys athletics and has been a part of the high school basketball team for all four years, the lacrosse team for her freshman and sophomore year, and the track team for her junior and senior year. Besides sports, Emily is also a member of the National Honors Society, Student Council, and the Twin Valley Heroes Program for which she mentors the elementary students. Emily loves to give back to her community and has volunteered at the Salvation Army, the Hay Creek Festival, and the Morgantown Library. Emily is proud to be a member and leader of the school and she greatly appreciates the opportunities she is given at Twin Valley. For her future plans, Emily is in the process of choosing a four-year university to attend in order to further her education. In college, she would like to study mathematics and is interested in actuarial science. She also plans to get involved in her future school so she can continue to give back to the community and help those around her. Emily is very excited for what is yet to come and what her future holds post high school career.
Trey Hill has been a student in Twin Valley School District since kindergarten. Growing up in this area, he has always been surrounded by a supportive community who has enabled him to reach the success he has achieved as a high school student. Whether it is academics or athletics, Trey has worked exceptionally hard over the past four years. In the classroom, he always has taken a heavy workload of honors and AP classes. Some of the AP classes taken include calculus AB and BC, physics 1 and 2, American history, English language and composition, and psychology. With this effort, Trey has been able to maintain a class rank within the top few percent. Athletically, he has worked equally hard. After playing football his freshman year, he spent the next 11 seasons running cross-country and track. As a member of varsity, he helped the cross-country team win two berks county championships, as well as becoming a district and state medalist in track. Aside from academics and athletics, Trey spends the remainder of time getting involved in clubs such as Heroes, LINK, ski club, and National Honors Society. After graduation, Trey plans to attend Penn State University and major in biology. Following a four-year bachelor's degree, his goal is to apply to medical school to become a physician. His dream job would be to open his own practice, specializing in orthopedics.