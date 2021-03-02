Twin Valley Rotary Club honored Twin Valley High School seniors Emily Brooks and Kade Olsen as Rotary's February Students of the Month for their participation in extracurricular activities and outstanding academic achievement during the Feb. 24 Rotary meeting.
Emily Brooks
Brooks has been involved in many activities throughout her four years at Twin Valley High School, such as cross country, history club, Mini-Thon, Heroes, and Track & Field. Emily did cross country up until her junior year but has remained with Track since seventh grade.
Brooks loves competing in track and looks forward to the season every year. More importantly, she says “the team aspect of Track & Field is what makes it my favorite part about school; everyone is so optimistic and positive it just puts you in a good mood.”
She enjoys doing activities that help benefit others, such as Heroes and Mini-Thon. Although Heroes could not happen this year due to the pandemic, she is grateful she got to help out with kindergarteners her junior year at HBEC. She enjoyed being able to help children and put a smile on their faces, which is why she is involved with Mini-Thon.
As the captain for Public Relations of Mini-Thon, Brooks helps run the social media accounts for the club. She likes to participate in fundraisers and try to get more students involved so more money can be raised For The Kids. She intends to remain a part of Thon in college to continue to raise money for kids with cancer. Committed to Penn State University, she is excited to be a part of the primary Thon which is a huge part of the Penn State community.
Additionally, while at University Park, Brooks wants to remain active and part of an optimistic team. Joining club cross country she believes will be a fun, stress-free opportunity and will help her keep her love for running.
While at Penn State, Brooks will be in the Human and Health Department studying nutrition. Her major was decided by learning how impactful food is with running and working out. She wants to be able to help other athletes figure out their nutritional needs so they can perform to their full potential. She is super excited for the future and cannot wait to continue her education and eventually help out athletes.
Kade Olsen
Olsen has been a member of the varsity cross country and track teams for all four year of his high school career. He has also participated in multiple clubs and school activities such as TSA, High School Heroes, and NHS. Within TSA he has qualified for the state conference every single year of participation in the club.
Also, Olsen spends time outside of school volunteering for both the Twin Valley and Honey Brook food pantries, as well as Lamancha Animal Rescue and Operation Gratitude. Last year, he organized a candy drive for Operation Gratitude’s Halloween Candy Give Back. The multi-school effort collected an estimated 300 pounds of candy. Unfortunately this year, completing a candy drive like this was impossible to do, so instead he raised almost $1,000 to donate to the organization.
In past years Olsen has also organized a food drive for the Honey Brook Food Pantry track meets, and was in the process of organizing a food-drive initiative for all spring sports to participate in before the spring sports season was canceled.
After graduation, Olsen hopes to attend either the United States Air Force or Naval Academy.