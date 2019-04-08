The 24th annual Tri-County Art Show and Sale sponsored by the Rotary Club of Twin Valley will be held from Friday, April 26, to Sunday, April 28, in St Benedict’s Church, 2020 Chestnut Hill Road, Mohnton, GPS Plowville.
The Show will feature the work of 33 local artists and potters as well as the students from the Twin Valley High School Art Department. You can visit www.tricountyartshow.org for additional info on the event and artists.
The Show will begin with a gala opening reception from 7 to 10 p.m. on April 26. Hour d’oeuvres, desert, wine and other beverages will be served and guests will have an opportunity to meet the artists and participate in a silent auction. The Art Show will continue on Saturday, April 27, and Sunday, April 28, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and is open to the public without charge.
The Show is the primary fundraiser for the Rotary Club of Twin Valley. Proceeds from the event will benefit the community outreach of the club in the Elverson, Morgantown and Honey Brook areas including support for local libraries and food pantry, Twin Valley High School scholarship and Student of the Month program, Veterans Xmas drive, and others.
Advance tickets for the reception may be purchased by contacting Ron Moyer at 610-286-7689 or rmoyerfb23@gmail.com. Tickets are $15 and will also be available at the door.